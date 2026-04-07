Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 18 series in September, and a new foldable iPhone may join the lineup. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to reveal any information about its next-generation flagship series, the 2026 iPhone lineup has surfaced online through leaked dummy units. It offers an early look at what could be the company's most significant hardware shift in years, especially with the introduction of the first-ever foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold Design (Anticipated)

Tipster Sonny Dickson has shared images of what looks like the dummy units of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-rumoured iPhone Fold. While the Pro models appear to stick to Apple's familiar design language, the foldable iPhone stands out with a new form factor that could position it between a traditional iPhone and a compact tablet, much like the iPad Mini.

Exclusive First Dummies of what the final size of the iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will look like. pic.twitter.com/X9P9uBK12p — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 7, 2026

The leaked dummy units suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may not see major cosmetic upgrades. Both models appear nearly identical to their predecessors, with only subtle changes in dimensions that are not immediately noticeable.

This aligns with recent reports indicating that Apple may focus more on internal upgrades rather than redesigning the exterior.

Meanwhile, we also get a clearer look at Apple's approach to the iPhone Fold, courtesy of the leaked dummy unit. Unlike Samsung's taller foldable designs, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the iPhone Fold is tipped to adopt a shorter and wider form factor, drawing comparisons to the Pixel Fold. Previous reports suggest it may sport a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.8-inch inner display.

In terms of dimensions, the purported iPhone Fold may measure 120.6mm in height and 83.8mm in width. The design also appears to include a camera plateau similar to the iPhone Air, though it does not extend across the entire width. The front of the foldable handset has a notch-less design, hinting towards the inclusion of a possible under-display front camera.

Recent reports have suggested that Apple is aiming for a major design overhaul with its foldable iPhone, potentially making it one of the most significant hardware changes in the company's history. The iPhone Fold is also tipped to use a 3D-printed hinge mechanism to minimise the crease typically seen in foldable displays, while ongoing engineering challenges have reportedly delayed its production timeline.

Although dummy units offer an early glimpse, more concrete details about the iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone Fold are expected to emerge closer to launch, which typically takes place in September.