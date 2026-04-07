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iPhone Fold Said to Face Production Delay as Apple Encounters Engineering Challenges

Apple is said to be estimating an initial production run of around 7 million to 8 million units for the iPhone Fold.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 12:44 IST
iPhone Fold Said to Face Production Delay as Apple Encounters Engineering Challenges

Foldable iPhone is expected to rival Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold models (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Early testing has reportedly revealed significant production hurdles
  • Production and launch of iPhone Fold may be delayed by several months
  • April to early May period is said to be key for technical resolution
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Apple is said to be facing engineering challenges with its first foldable iPhone, ubiquitously known as the iPhone Fold. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant has encountered more issues than previously anticipated during the early stages of testing. The hurdles have been accentuated in the engineering verification phase. The report suggests that this could impact the purported handset's production and launch timeline by up to several months, despite Apple working closely with its supply chain partners to address the problems.

iPhone Fold Delayed Ahead of Production Phase

Apple is currently navigating a pivotal stage of the iPhone Fold's development cycle, Nikkei Asia reports. The engineering verification testing phase, notably, is regarded as critical for identifying potential design flaws and refining manufacturing processes before mass production begins.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly informed suppliers about a possible shift in production timelines. The delay is attributed to engineering challenges associated with Apple's first foldable iPhone, and not material or component shortage.

The company is said to be working under significant time pressure, and current solutions may not be sufficient to fully address the issues. The report mentions that the window from April through early May could be a decisive period for resolving any outstanding technical hurdles. Delays during this phase could potentially disrupt the company's broader product launch strategy.

As per the report, Apple is estimating an initial production run of around 7 million to 8 million units for the iPhone Fold. The numbers, notably, may account for less than 10 percent of its total iPhone output for the launch cycle. However, the brand still reportedly views the handset as a key driver for premium smartphone demand.

Before mass production can begin, the iPhone Fold is expected to go through multiple stages. These include development verification tests, production verification tests, and pilot production. All of them are crucial to ensure the handset meets quality standards and can be manufactured at scale.

Recently, supply chain reports suggested that Foxconn has commenced the trial production of Apple's foldable iPhone. The company had reportedly informed suppliers that it plans to begin shipments of the handset in the second half of 2026.

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Further reading: iPhone Fold, iPhone Fold Design, iPhone Fold Launch, iPhone Fold Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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