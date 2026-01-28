Technology News
Best Smartphones Under Rs 60,000 in India: Vivo X200T, OnePlus 15R, iPhone 16e and More

This segment offers good options for performance, cameras, software, and premium design.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2026 18:50 IST
Best Smartphones Under Rs 60,000 in India: Vivo X200T, OnePlus 15R, iPhone 16e and More

Best Smartphones Under Rs 60,000 in India: Vivo X200T price in India begins at Rs 59,999 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini targets compact phone buyers with flagship cameras
  • OnePlus 15R offers the largest battery in the list
  • iQOO 13 delivers top tier gaming power with advanced cooling hardware
Shopping for a smartphone under Rs. 60,000 in India can feel overwhelming, especially when brands are packing near-flagship features into this price segment. The good news is that you no longer have to compromise on performance, cameras, or long-term reliability. Whether you care most about gaming power, photography, clean software, or simply want a phone that feels premium every day, this range has some strong contenders to pick from. However, it's good to be aware of the pros and cons of each smartphone in this segment, as some models offer better value for money.

In this list, we compare the Vivo X200T, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, OnePlus 15R, iQOO 13, and iPhone 16e. Each phone brings something different to the table, whether it's performance, camera quality, compact design, or long-term software support, helping you decide which one fits your needs best.

Best Smartphones Under Rs 60,000 in India

Vivo X200T

The Vivo X200T features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,260 x 2,800 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor paired with 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 16-based Origin OS 6.

For cameras, the handset carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC, packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, and measures 160 x 74.2 x 7.9mm while weighing 203g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: Android 16-based Origin OS 6
  • SIM: Dual SIM (Nano SIM + Nano SIM)
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 1,260 x 2,800 pixels, 120Hz, 5,000 nits peak brightness, 460 PPI
  • Processor: 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra
  • Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel ultra-wide + 50-megapixel telephoto with 3x optical zoom
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C
  • Battery: 6,200mAh with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging
  • Build: IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance
  • Dimensions and Weight: 160 x 74.2 x 7.9mm, 203g

Vivo X200T Price in India

In India, the Vivo X200T price starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB option. It is sold in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colour options.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G sports a 6.32-inch LTPS AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset paired with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and supports dual nano SIM cards.

For photography, the handset carries a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and PDAF, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 3.5x optical zoom. It has a 50-megapixel front camera and supports up to 4K 60fps HDR video recording across all cameras. The phone offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity, includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and X-Axis linear motor, carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, and packs a 6,200mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • Display: 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED, 120Hz, 1,800 nits
  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8450, Mali-G720 MC7 GPU
  • Memory: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage
  • Cameras: 200-megapixel main + 50-megapixel ultra-wide + 50-megapixel periscope (3.5x), 50-megapixel selfie
  • Video: Up to 4K 60fps HDR
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
  • Battery: 6,200mAh with 80W wired charging
  • Build: IP68 + IP69, in-display fingerprint sensor

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India

The 12GB + 256GB variant of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini costs Rs. 59,999 in India. The handset comes in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White shades.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R comes with a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen offering a 165Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density, full DCI-P3 colour coverage, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, and OnePlus has committed to four major Android upgrades and six years of security updates.oneplus 15r gadgets 360 inline 1 oneplus 15r

In the camera department, the phone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while the front includes a 32-megapixel camera. The rear setup supports video recording up to 4K at 120fps, with the front limited to 4K at 30fps. The OnePlus 15R houses a 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, offers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, meets IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards, and measures 163.4 x 77 x 8.3mm with a weight of 219g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 with 4 OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates
  • Display: 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 165Hz, 450ppi, 100 percent DCI-P3, Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm)
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra
  • Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 8-megapixel ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Video: Up to 4K 120fps rear, 4K 30fps front
  • Battery: 7,400mAh with 80W wired fast charging
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB Type-C, multi-band GPS
  • Build: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings
  • Dimensions and Weight: 163.4 x 77 x 8.3mm, 219g

OnePlus 15R Price in India

The OnePlus 15R price in India starts at Rs. 47,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 52,999. It is offered in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

iQOO 13

The dual-SIM iQOO 13 runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and is promised four Android updates along with five years of security patches. It features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits. The phone is powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, and includes a dedicated Q2 chip and a large vapour chamber for improved gaming performance and thermal management.iqoo 13 gadgets 360 inline iQOO 13

For cameras, the iQOO 13 carries a triple rear setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC, includes an infrared blaster, and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings. The handset measures 163.37 x 76.71 x 8.13mm and weighs 213g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 with 4 OS updates and 5 years of security updates
  • Display: 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz, 510ppi, up to 1,800 nits
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) with iQOO Q2 gaming chip
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
  • Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS and EIS + 50-megapixel ultra-wide + 50-megapixel telephoto with 2x zoom
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
  • Battery: 6,000mAh with 120W fast charging
  • Extras: Infrared blaster, vapour chamber cooling
  • Build: IP68 and IP69 ratings
  • Dimensions and Weight: 163.37 x 76.71 x 8.13mm, 213g

iQOO 13 Price in India

The 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB variants of the iQOO 13 are listed in India at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. The phone comes in Legend and Nardo Grey finishes.

iPhone 16e

Apple's iPhone 16e ships with iOS 18 and supports dual SIM functionality through a Nano SIM and eSIM. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display offering a 60Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 800 nits, and Ceramic Shield glass for added durability. The phone runs on the 3nm A18 processor and is available with storage options going up to 512GB, with 8GB of RAM expected to support Apple Intelligence features.iphone 16e gadgets 360 inline iphone 16e

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 16e features a 48-megapixel rear sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera that enables Face ID. It includes stereo speakers and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC, along with Emergency SOS via satellite in select regions. The device uses a USB Type-C port, supports 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging, carries an IP68 rating, and measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm while weighing 167g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: iOS 18
  • SIM: Dual SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM)
  • Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 1,170 x 2,532 pixels, 60Hz, 800 nits, Ceramic Shield
  • Processor: Apple A18 (3nm)
  • RAM: 8GB (expected)
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 48-megapixel with OIS
  • Front Camera: 12-megapixel TrueDepth with Face ID
  • Audio: Stereo speakers
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, satellite SOS
  • Charging: USB Type-C, 18W wired, 7.5W wireless
  • Build: IP68 dust and water resistance
  • Dimensions and Weight: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm, 167g

iPhone 16e Price in India

In India, the iPhone 16e starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB storage variant. It is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, which cost Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. The phone is offered in Black and White shades.

Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8450
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Best Smartphones Under Rs 60,000 in India: Vivo X200T, OnePlus 15R, iPhone 16e and More
