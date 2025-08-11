Technology News
English Edition
iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leak Hints at Display Sizes; iPhone 17 Air Could Surpass Pro Model in Size

iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus variant in the lineup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 August 2025 17:03 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Plus (pictured) is equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Air may measure 5.5mm in thickness and weigh around 145g
  • The handset may get a 48-megapixel single rear camera
  • The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be powered by an A19 chipset
iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in global markets on September 9, and an image showing screen protectors for the purported handsets has been leaked. The lineup will likely include a base, an Air, a Pro and a Pro Max variant. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus version in the upcoming series. The price and expected key features of the purported handsets have surfaced online over the past few weeks. Design renders and dummy units of the phones have also leaked, showing off the anticipated design changes on the new iPhone 17 Air model. 

iPhone 17 Series Screen Protector Leaked

Images of the alleged screen protectors for the upcoming iPhone 17 series handsets have been shared by tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) in an X post. According to the leak, the base iPhone 17 is expected to be the smallest in the lineup, followed by the slightly larger iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly sit between the Pro and Pro Max in size, with the Pro Max being the largest model.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may measure 5.5mm in thickness, and it could pack a 2,800mAh battery. In the camera department, it could get a 48-megapixel single rear camera and a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone could be powered by Apple's next generation A19 chipset. 

Recent reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air may weigh around 145g, and it could be sold in Black, Light Blue, Light Gold, and White colourways. It is expected to be Apple's thinnest-ever iPhone model, and is likely to succeed the iPhone 16 Plus.

According to recent reports, Apple is expected to increase the iPhone 17 lineup's prices by around $50 (roughly Rs. 4,000) compared to the iPhone 16 series. If true, the iPhone 17 Pro could start at $1,049 (roughly Rs. 91,000), while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be priced at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,09,000). The iPhone 17 Air, tipped to succeed the iPhone 16 Plus, might start at $949 (roughly Rs. 83,000).

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
