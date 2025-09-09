Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability

Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability

MacBook Air M4 price in India starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base 13-inch model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 13:06 IST
Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Apple

MacBook Air M4 is available in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes

Highlights
  • MacBook Air M4 has a Touch ID button for unlocking
  • The lowered prices will likely last for a limited period
  • The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 comes with a 53.8Wh lithium-polymer battery
Advertisement

Apple's MacBook Air with an M4 chip was launched in India in March. The device is equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage. The M4 MacBook Air is available in 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options, running macOS Sequoia out-of-the-box. It starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base 13-inch model, while the 15-inch variant begins at Rs. 1,24,900. Now, the laptop is available for purchase in the country with a discount of up to Rs. 16,000 on Amazon. 

Apple MacBook Air M4 Price in India, Discount Offers, Availability

The 13-inch MacBook Air with an M4 chip, eight-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage is currently priced at Rs. 83,990 on Amazon India. This is Rs. 16,000 less than the launch price of this variant.

Meanwhile, the 15-inch version of the MacBook Air M4 with a 10-core GPU is listed on the e-commerce site at Rs. 1,09,990, which is considerably lower than the launch price as well. The lowered prices will likely last for a limited period. Customers can also get additional bank offers and exchange discounts to lower the effective price.

The base 13-inch model of the MacBook Air M4 with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 99,900 in India, while the 15-inch variant starts at Rs. 1,24,900 for the same 16GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The laptop is sold in Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight colour options.

Apple MacBook Air M4 Specifications, Features

The MacBook Air M4 comes in 13-inch (2,560×1,664) and 15-inch (2,880×1,864) Super Retina displays with up to 500 nits brightness. Powered by the M4 chip, it can be configured with up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. The laptop ships with macOS Sequoia. It has a Touch ID button for unlocking and purchases, a Force Touch trackpad with Multi-Touch gestures, and a 1080p FaceTime camera that supports Centre Stage and Desk View.

The 13-inch MacBook Air comes with a 53.8Wh lithium-polymer battery that supports 70W fast charging, though the base model includes a 30W USB Type-C power adapter, while the 15-inch model is equipped with a larger 66.5Wh battery. For connectivity, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MacBook Air M4, MacBook Air M4 Price in India, MacBook Air M4 Offers, MacBook Air M4 Features, Apple, MacBook Air
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Updated With Higher Resolution and Vertical Video Format
Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam

Related Stories

Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  2. Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, AirPods Pro 3 and More Expected
  3. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  4. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  6. Last-Minute Rumour Recap Ahead of Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event Today
  7. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  8. Veo 3, Veo 3 Fast Just Got Higher Resolution and Vertical Video Support
  9. iPhone 17 Apple's Event: Everything You Need to Know About the New iPhone
  10. Vivo X300 Pro Display Size Revealed; Design Partially Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits
  2. MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game
  3. Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam
  4. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability
  5. Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Updated With Higher Resolution and Vertical Video Format
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Google Pixel 9 to Go on Sale for Less Than Half of Its Original Price
  7. Sony Xperia 10 VII Renders and Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 15 Camera Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  9. Google's AI Mode Adds Support for Hindi and Four Other Languages
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Xiaomi 16 Pro Renders Showcasing Bezel Differences Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »