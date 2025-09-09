Apple's MacBook Air with an M4 chip was launched in India in March. The device is equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage. The M4 MacBook Air is available in 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options, running macOS Sequoia out-of-the-box. It starts at Rs. 99,900 for the base 13-inch model, while the 15-inch variant begins at Rs. 1,24,900. Now, the laptop is available for purchase in the country with a discount of up to Rs. 16,000 on Amazon.

Apple MacBook Air M4 Price in India, Discount Offers, Availability

The 13-inch MacBook Air with an M4 chip, eight-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage is currently priced at Rs. 83,990 on Amazon India. This is Rs. 16,000 less than the launch price of this variant.

Meanwhile, the 15-inch version of the MacBook Air M4 with a 10-core GPU is listed on the e-commerce site at Rs. 1,09,990, which is considerably lower than the launch price as well. The lowered prices will likely last for a limited period. Customers can also get additional bank offers and exchange discounts to lower the effective price.

The base 13-inch model of the MacBook Air M4 with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 99,900 in India, while the 15-inch variant starts at Rs. 1,24,900 for the same 16GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The laptop is sold in Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight colour options.

Apple MacBook Air M4 Specifications, Features

The MacBook Air M4 comes in 13-inch (2,560×1,664) and 15-inch (2,880×1,864) Super Retina displays with up to 500 nits brightness. Powered by the M4 chip, it can be configured with up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. The laptop ships with macOS Sequoia. It has a Touch ID button for unlocking and purchases, a Force Touch trackpad with Multi-Touch gestures, and a 1080p FaceTime camera that supports Centre Stage and Desk View.

The 13-inch MacBook Air comes with a 53.8Wh lithium-polymer battery that supports 70W fast charging, though the base model includes a 30W USB Type-C power adapter, while the 15-inch model is equipped with a larger 66.5Wh battery. For connectivity, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

