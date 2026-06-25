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iPhone Ultra Reportedly Enters Final Production Stage Ahead of September Launch

The report states that Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn is expected to begin mass production of the purported handset by the end of July.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 June 2026 09:44 IST
iPhone Ultra Reportedly Enters Final Production Stage Ahead of September Launch

Apple could introduce the iPhone Ultra alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series

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Highlights
  • Mass production of the foldable iPhone to reportedly begin by late July
  • Apple could launch the foldable alongside the iPhone 18 series
  • Samsung Display has secured a deal to supply the foldable OLED panels
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Apple has been rumoured to launch its first foldable iPhone this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to acknowledge the handset, it is said to have entered its final stages of development. According to a report, Apple has completed the validation of key hardware components and is preparing to begin mass production as early as next month. The report also mentions that Samsung Display has secured approval to manufacture the foldable OLED panels, although the final word reportedly still rests on the hinge mechanism.

Foldable iPhone Production

Citing supply chain sources, The Elec reported that Apple has finalised the key specifications for its first foldable iPhone after validating major components, including the display, chassis, and mechanical structure. The publication claims the Cupertino-based tech giant completed its first round of trial production in April, with development progressing according to schedule.

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The report states that Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn is expected to begin mass production of the purported handset by the end of July.

While the hinge issues were previously reported to have affected the development of the foldable iPhone, dubbed iPhone Ultra, the report mentions that "most" of these issues have now been resolved.

"Apple appears to be facing challenges in stabilising production of the hinge module for its first foldable smartphone," an industry source reportedly told the publication. There are reportedly no issues on Samsung Display's side, either.

Previously, the same publication reported that Apple had authorised Samsung Display to begin manufacturing foldable OLED modules for the purported handset after the supplier exceeded Apple's minimum production yield requirement. Samsung Display reportedly achieved a final yield rate of over 80 percent, which comfortably surpassed Apple's 70 percent benchmark required before approving large-scale production.

The report further claimed that Samsung Display has already started operating part of its back-end production lines in Vietnam to fulfil an initial order of around three million foldable OLED panels scheduled for delivery this year. Samsung is also said to be Apple's exclusive supplier of foldable displays under a three-year agreement between the two companies.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, iPhone Fold, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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