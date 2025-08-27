Technology News
iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim? Here's What We Know

iPhone 17 Air is expected to measure 5.5mm in thickness at its thinnest point.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 10:46 IST
iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim? Here's What We Know

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the "Plus" variant

  • iPhone 17 series will be unveiled on September 9
  • The iPhone 17 Air may feature a single 48-megapixel back camera
  • It may get a battery smaller than 3,000mAh due to its thinness
Apple has confirmed that its "Awe Dropping" launch event will take place on September 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 series on the day. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Pro and a Pro Max variant. A fourth "Air" option, replacing the Plus model, is likely to tag along. Despite several rumours surrounding Apple's upcoming slimmest smartphone yet, the moniker has not been confirmed by the company. A recent leak by an accessories maker suggests that we are more likely to see the iPhone 17 Air, instead of an iPhone 17 Slim.

Apple May Use 'Air' Moniker, Not 'Slim' for Its Thinnest iPhone 17 Model, Accessories Leak Suggests

An image shared by X user @FrigidJW suggests that the upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to include an iPhone 17 Air variant. The list seems to be intended for use by a manufacturer, supplier, or retailer to track and manage accessory orders. It outlines categories such as Screen Protectors and Cases, along with detailed item descriptions and the compatible phone models for each accessory.

The list shared in the post features expected models such as the base iPhone 17, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, and it also includes two entries labelled iPhone 17 Air. If this list is to be trusted, it suggests that at least one accessory manufacturer has opted for the "Air" branding instead of "Slim."

However, because the image comes from an account with no history of credible leaks, its reliability is questionable. Even if the list is genuine, it still doesn't confirm that Apple has finalised the iPhone 17 Air name.

iPhone 17 Air Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to measure 5.5mm in thickness at its thinnest point. It is expected to be priced at $949 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the base model and will be available in Black, Light Blue, Light Gold, and White colourways. It may sport a 6.6-inch ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The existing reports claim that the iPhone 17 Air may be powered by an A19 Pro SoC with 12GB of RAM. It could feature a single 48-megapixel Fusion camera at the back and a 24-megapixel sensor at the front. It may pack a battery with a capacity of less than 3,000mAh due to its thinness.

Notably, the iPhone 17 series will be launched on September 9 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

Comments

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Series, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
From iPhone 15 to Watch Series 10, Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ iPhone 17 Series Event Could Mark the End for These Products

