Apple's "Awe Dropping" hardware launch event is scheduled to take place in September. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series of smartphones, which is expected to arrive with a new iPhone 17 Air model, at the launch event. These handsets are expected to arrive a few days after the launch event with the redesigned iOS 26 user interface, which was showcased at WWDC 2025. The Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 could also be launched by the company during the same event.

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event to Be Streamed Live via Multiple Platforms

According to the invite shared by the company, the "Awe Dropping" launch event will begin at 10am PT (that's 10:30pm IST in India) on September 9. Like last year's iPhone announcement, this will be a virtual launch event, which will also be streamed live via YouTube and the company's Apple TV+ app, and the Apple.com website.

Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/uAcYp2RLMM — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2025

The invite doesn't reveal any additional details of the upcoming event. While Apple doesn't typically reveal any details of its upcoming products ahead of a launch event, we have a fair idea of what to expect, based on older reports.

Apple 'Awe Dropping' Launch Event: What to Expect

Thanks to several leaks and news reports, we know that Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, Apple is also expected to launch an extremely slim iPhone 17 Air model, which is expected to replace last year's iPhone 16 Plus model.

According to reports, Apple could also launch the Apple Watch Series 11 at the "Awe Dropping" launch event on September 9. It isn't currently clear whether Apple plans to introduce a successor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the event.

Apple could also introduce the much-awaited AirPods Pro 3 at its next launch event. Recent reports indicate that the truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset will be equipped with a new chip that offers improved audio quality, more effective active noise cancellation, and better battery life. It could also reportedly offer support for heart rate monitoring.