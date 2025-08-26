Technology News
Apple 'Awe Dropping' Launch Event Set for September 9; iPhone 17 Series, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3 Expected

Apple's upcoming 'Awe Dropping' hardware launch event will begin at 10:30pm IST.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 21:56 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple will host it's next launch event, dubbed 'Awe Dropping' on September 9

  • Apple will hold its next launch event on September 9
  • The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut at the event
  • Apple could also launch a Apple Watch and AirPods Pro models at the event
Apple's "Awe Dropping" hardware launch event is scheduled to take place in September. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series of smartphones, which is expected to arrive with a new iPhone 17 Air model, at the launch event. These handsets are expected to arrive a few days after the launch event with the redesigned iOS 26 user interface, which was showcased at WWDC 2025. The Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 could also be launched by the company during the same event.

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event to Be Streamed Live via Multiple Platforms

According to the invite shared by the company, the "Awe Dropping" launch event will begin at 10am PT (that's 10:30pm IST in India) on September 9. Like last year's iPhone announcement, this will be a virtual launch event, which will also be streamed live via YouTube and the company's Apple TV+ app, and the Apple.com website.

The invite doesn't reveal any additional details of the upcoming event. While Apple doesn't typically reveal any details of its upcoming products ahead of a launch event, we have a fair idea of what to expect, based on older reports.

Apple 'Awe Dropping' Launch Event: What to Expect

Thanks to several leaks and news reports, we know that Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, Apple is also expected to launch an extremely slim iPhone 17 Air model, which is expected to replace last year's iPhone 16 Plus model.

According to reports, Apple could also launch the Apple Watch Series 11 at the "Awe Dropping" launch event on September 9. It isn't currently clear whether Apple plans to introduce a successor to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the event.

Apple could also introduce the much-awaited AirPods Pro 3 at its next launch event. Recent reports indicate that the truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset will be equipped with a new chip that offers improved audio quality, more effective active noise cancellation, and better battery life. It could also reportedly offer support for heart rate monitoring.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
