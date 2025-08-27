Apple's annual hardware launch event, dubbed ‘Awe Dropping', is scheduled for September 9. Among the highlights is expected to be the iPhone 17 series, arriving with a refreshed lineup and a new Air model this year. Apart from this, we also expect to see the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro (3rd Generation). However, the launch event might spell the end for some Apple devices too, with the company phasing them out to make room for its newest launches.

Apple Products to Be Discontinued

Based on the trend of yesteryears, Apple tends to discontinue iPhone models that are a generation older. Thus, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to be taken off the shelves once the ‘Awe Dropping' event concludes. However, you may still be able to buy them for a few days after that, as long as the stocks last.

The aforementioned models might be replaced by the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and they will become the most affordable flagship iPhone models that you'll be able to buy. The standard models usually receive a $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800) price drop, which means they could get even cheaper.

Following this refresh, all models in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup will offer support for Apple Intelligence.

The ‘Awe Dropping' event could also spell the end for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, replaced by the purported iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, respectively.

Moving on, Apple is speculated to launch the Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3. It potentially means that the current Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 could also get discontinued following the ‘Awe Dropping' event. The new smartwatches are likely to take up their spots.

Lastly, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are also expected to be on their way out. They will be replaced by the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation), which are said to be in line to receive several upgrades.

The list of products that Apple could discontinue includes: