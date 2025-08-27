Technology News
English Edition
From iPhone 15 to Watch Series 10, Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ iPhone 17 Series Event Could Mark the End for These Products

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to be taken off the shelves once the ‘Awe Dropping’ event concludes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 09:47 IST
From iPhone 15 to Watch Series 10, Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ iPhone 17 Series Event Could Mark the End for These Products

The iPhone 15 (pictured) is one of the models expected to be discontinued this year

Highlights
  • iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus may become affordable models in Apple's lineup
  • Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 could also be phased out
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) might be replaced by third generation model
Apple's annual hardware launch event, dubbed ‘Awe Dropping', is scheduled for September 9. Among the highlights is expected to be the iPhone 17 series, arriving with a refreshed lineup and a new Air model this year. Apart from this, we also expect to see the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro (3rd Generation). However, the launch event might spell the end for some Apple devices too, with the company phasing them out to make room for its newest launches.

Apple Products to Be Discontinued

Based on the trend of yesteryears, Apple tends to discontinue iPhone models that are a generation older. Thus, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to be taken off the shelves once the ‘Awe Dropping' event concludes. However, you may still be able to buy them for a few days after that, as long as the stocks last.

The aforementioned models might be replaced by the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and they will become the most affordable flagship iPhone models that you'll be able to buy. The standard models usually receive a $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800) price drop, which means they could get even cheaper.

Following this refresh, all models in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup will offer support for Apple Intelligence.

The ‘Awe Dropping' event could also spell the end for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, replaced by the purported iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, respectively.

Moving on, Apple is speculated to launch the Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3. It potentially means that the current Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 could also get discontinued following the ‘Awe Dropping' event. The new smartwatches are likely to take up their spots.

Lastly, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are also expected to be on their way out. They will be replaced by the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation), which are said to be in line to receive several upgrades.

The list of products that Apple could discontinue includes:

  1. iPhone 15
  2. iPhone 15 Plus
  3. iPhone 16 Pro
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Max
  5. Apple Watch Series 10
  6. Apple Watch Ultra 2
  7. AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Apple Watch Series 10 GPS+Cellular

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS+Cellular

Display Size 46mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Apple, Apple event, Apple Awe Dropping event, Apple Launch Event, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 10, iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

Further reading: Apple, Apple event, Apple Awe Dropping event, Apple Launch Event, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 10, iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Launch Date Announced: What to Expect From Apple’s 'Awe Dropping’ Event on September 9

