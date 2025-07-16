Technology News
iPhone 17 Said to Get Upgraded Chipset, Could Offer 8GB of RAM

iPhone 17 series is said to feature Apple’s custom Wi-Fi 7 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 July 2025 13:09 IST
iPhone 17 Said to Get Upgraded Chipset, Could Offer 8GB of RAM

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 runs on A18 chip

  • iPhone 17 Air will reportedly run on the Apple A19 chip
  • Apple was rumoured to pack the A18 chip in the upcoming iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Air could get 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
iPhone 17 series, comprising the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to be launched in September. The standard iPhone 17 was earlier speculated to use the same Apple A18 chip as the iPhone 16. Now, GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu contradicts this rumour, suggesting that the iPhone 17 would use a new chipset. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to run on the new A19 Pro chipset. The upcoming handsets are said to ship with Apple's custom Wi-Fi 7 chip.

Back in June, analyst Jeff Pu stated that Apple will pack an A18 chip in the iPhone 17. He indicated that the iPhone 17 Pro models would feature the A19 Pro chip, and the iPhone 17 Air would get the standard A19 chip. However, in a recent note seen by 9to5Mac, the analyst claims that supply chain data indicates he was mistaken earlier, and the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air will get the Apple A19 chip.

Past leaks suggested a RAM upgrade for the iPhone 17 as well, but Pu claims that the handset will offer 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, the same as the iPhone 16.

Apple is said to pack 12GB LPDDR5X RAM on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, while the iPhone 17 Air could get slightly slower 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The lineup could feature an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip.

iPhone 17: Everything We Know So Far

The iPhone 17 is rumoured to be launched alongside the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro models between September 8 and September 12. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could pack a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel wide camera. The phone could come with a 24-megapixel selfie camera. It is expected to use an aluminium frame and could be launched in black, grey, silver, light blue, light green, and light purple colourways.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, A19, Apple A19 chip, Apple A19 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S11 Series and Galaxy A17 5G Tipped to Launch in India

iPhone 17 Said to Get Upgraded Chipset, Could Offer 8GB of RAM


