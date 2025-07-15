iPhone 16 was launched in India at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB option. It can now be purchased for as low as Rs. 69,999 as part of Flipkart's ongoing GOAT Sale 2025. The price of the handset has been discounted on Amazon as well. The offers are expected to be valid for a limited period in the country. Notably, the iPhone 16 is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. It was introduced alongside the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pr,o and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in September 2024.

iPhone 16 Price in India, Discount Offers, Availability

The price for the 128GB option of the iPhone 16 is currently marked at Rs. 69,999 on Flipkart. This is Rs. 9,901 less than the Rs. 79,900 launch price. The 256GB variant, which launched at Rs. 89,900, is now available at Rs. 81,999. And the 512GB option, which was unveiled at Rs. 1,09,900 is on sale at Rs. 99,999.

Notably, the GOAT Sale 2025 is currently underway on Flipkart. It began on July 12, alongside the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, and will last through July 17. The lowered price of the iPhone 16 handset may continue until the end of the sale. Over and above the discounted sale price, customers can get additional bank offers worth Rs. 3,000 to further lower the price of the handset.

Meanwhile, on Amazon, the base variant of the iPhone 16 is currently retailing at Rs. 73,500, which is Rs. 6,400 less than its launch price. The 256GB and 512GB versions are priced at Rs. 83,500 and Rs. 99,900, respectively. Alongside the reduced prices, shoppers can enjoy additional bank discounts, exchange, and cashback offers.

The iPhone 16 is sold in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White shades.

iPhone 16 Specifications, Features

iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness and Ceramic Shield protection. It is powered by an A18 chipset and ships with iOS 18. In the camera department, it has a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. It gets a 12-megapixel TrueDepth sensor at the front. The phone has an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build and supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity.

