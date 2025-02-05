Apple has hiked the price of the monthly AppleCare+ subscription for all iPhone models in the US. This change applies to both Standard and Theft and Loss plans that the company offers for the iPhone. However, it does not affect the AppleCare+ price for other devices such as the iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. This development comes amidst rumours of the company's plans of phasing out the two and three-year-long subscription plans in favour of monthly and yearly plans.

AppleCare+ Gets a Price Hike

The AppleCare+ Standard plan was previously priced at $7.99 (roughly Rs. 696) per month for the base iPhone 16 model in the US, which was included in the cost of the Theft and Loss plan. It now costs $8.49 (roughly Rs. 740), translating into a price hike of 50 cents. Meanwhile, the same applies to the iPhone 16 Pro models whose AppleCare+ subscription now starts at $10.49 (roughly Rs. 914) as opposed to the previous $9.99 (roughly Rs. 870) cost.

This plan extends the hardware repair coverage for iPhone and other Apple devices from the standard one year duration to two years, in addition to offering accidental damage protection and 90-day complimentary technical support.

The price revision will apply to only the subscription prices and not the service fee or the deductibles, which start at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,613) for the screen or back glass damage to the iPhone. This hike is in line with the Cupertino-based technology giant's plans of moving away from one-time purchase options to prioritise a subscription-based model.

A recent report claimed that Apple will soon stop offering up front AppleCare+ purchase options for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices at the point of purchase at its retail stores. Currently, customers can purchase it with a new Apple device or within a limited time period from the date of purchase from Apple retail stores or on device, but this may be set to change.

The company may also remove the option of purchasing the subscription through the device itself, though this move is speculated to happen some time later. Thus, Apple users will have to opt for either monthly or annual plans.

Buyers will only be able to get a longer AppleCare+ plan if they buy the device from the Apple online store and only at the time of purchase.