Technology News
English Edition

Apple Hikes Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhone Models

AppleCare+ extends the hardware repair coverage for iPhone and other Apple devices from the standard one year duration to two years.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 11:47 IST
Apple Hikes Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhone Models

Photo Credit: Apple

Customers can buy AppleCare+ coverage from Apple with a new device's purchase

Highlights
  • Price hike applies to both Standard and Theft and Loss AppleCare+ plans
  • The iPhone 16 AppleCare+ plan now costs $8.49 per month, up from $7.99
  • Apple may also phase out one-time AppleCare+ purchases soon
Advertisement

Apple has hiked the price of the monthly AppleCare+ subscription for all iPhone models in the US. This change applies to both Standard and Theft and Loss plans that the company offers for the iPhone. However, it does not affect the AppleCare+ price for other devices such as the iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. This development comes amidst rumours of the company's plans of phasing out the two and three-year-long subscription plans in favour of monthly and yearly plans.

AppleCare+ Gets a Price Hike

The AppleCare+ Standard plan was previously priced at $7.99 (roughly Rs. 696) per month for the base iPhone 16 model in the US, which was included in the cost of the Theft and Loss plan. It now costs $8.49 (roughly Rs. 740), translating into a price hike of 50 cents. Meanwhile, the same applies to the iPhone 16 Pro models whose AppleCare+ subscription now starts at $10.49 (roughly Rs. 914) as opposed to the previous $9.99 (roughly Rs. 870) cost.

This plan extends the hardware repair coverage for iPhone and other Apple devices from the standard one year duration to two years, in addition to offering accidental damage protection and 90-day complimentary technical support.

The price revision will apply to only the subscription prices and not the service fee or the deductibles, which start at $29 (roughly Rs. 2,613) for the screen or back glass damage to the iPhone. This hike is in line with the Cupertino-based technology giant's plans of moving away from one-time purchase options to prioritise a subscription-based model.

A recent report claimed that Apple will soon stop offering up front AppleCare+ purchase options for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple devices at the point of purchase at its retail stores. Currently, customers can purchase it with a new Apple device or within a limited time period from the date of purchase from Apple retail stores or on device, but this may be set to change.

The company may also remove the option of purchasing the subscription through the device itself, though this move is speculated to happen some time later. Thus, Apple users will have to opt for either monthly or annual plans.

Buyers will only be able to get a longer AppleCare+ plan if they buy the device from the Apple online store and only at the time of purchase.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AppleCare, AppleCare Plus, Apple, IPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenEuroLLM Project Announces Development of Open-Source Multilingual AI Models
Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch in February; Appears on Geekbench

Related Stories

Apple Hikes Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhone Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  2. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  3. Realme P3 Pro Rear Camera Design Revealed in Leaked Images
  4. Apple Rolls Out Invites App for iPhone for Creating Custom Invitations
  5. Game Changer OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan's Action Film Online
  6. NASA Astronauts Williams and Wilmore Complete Successful Spacewalk to Remove Faulty Unit
  7. India's Premium Mobile Market Rose 36 Percent YoY in 2024: CMR
  8. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India on March 11
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  10. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Netflix Series The Ba***ds of Bollywood
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Drops to Around $98,000 on Global Exchanges Amid Ongoing US-China Trade Tensions
  2. Apple Hikes Monthly AppleCare+ Subscription Price for All iPhone Models
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specifications Including New 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Leaked Again
  4. Google Pixel 9a Buyers to Get Free Access to YouTube Premium, Fitbit Premium: Report
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch in February; Appears on Geekbench
  6. OpenEuroLLM Project Announces Development of Open-Source Multilingual AI Models
  7. Apple Rolls Out Invites App for iPhone as a Way of Creating and Sharing Custom Invitations
  8. Compact Neutrino Detector Successfully Identifies Antineutrinos at Nuclear Reactor
  9. Wild Baboons Fail Mirror Test, Raising Questions on Animal Self-Awareness
  10. ISRO’s NVS-02 Satellite Stalls in Orbit Due to Technical Malfunction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »