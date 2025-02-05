Technology News
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 13:55 IST
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE comes in a Phantom Black shade

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 FE has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based ROG UI skin
  • The Asus ROG Phone 9 FE supports Qi wireless charging
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE has been launched in Thailand. The phone ships with Android 15 with ROG UI skin on top. It is powered by the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging support. The handset joins the ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9, which were introduced in select global markets in November 2024 with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Price, Availability

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE price in Thailand is set at THB 29,990 (roughly Rs. 77,600) for its 16GB + 256GB option. It is currently available for purchase in the country via the official e-store. The phone is offered in a Phantom Black shade.

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Features, Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 9 FE sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nits peak brightness level and HDR support. In Game Genie mode, the refresh rate is said to reach 185Hz. The phone comes with support for Always-On display and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It also features a Glove mode.

The Fan Edition variant of the Asus ROG Phone 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU, 16GB of  LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 15 out-of-the-box with ROG UI skin on top. It is equipped with AirTrigger and a dedicated X Mode claimed to improve the users' gaming experience. The phone is compatible with AeroActive Cooler X Pro, ROG Chill Case, and ROG Tessen mobile controller.

In the camera department, the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE carries a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The front camera, on the other hand, uses a 32-megapixel sensor. The handset is equipped with dual stereo speakers as well as dual microphone units.

Asus has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the ROG Phone 9 FE with support for 65W wired fast charging and Qi wireless charging. Connectivity options include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The handset is claimed to meet the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone measures 163.8x76.8x8.9 mm in size and weighs 225g.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
