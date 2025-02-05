Asus ROG Phone 9 FE has been launched in Thailand. The phone ships with Android 15 with ROG UI skin on top. It is powered by the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and comes with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The phone packs a 5,500mAh battery with both wired and wireless charging support. The handset joins the ROG Phone 9 Pro and ROG Phone 9, which were introduced in select global markets in November 2024 with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Price, Availability

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE price in Thailand is set at THB 29,990 (roughly Rs. 77,600) for its 16GB + 256GB option. It is currently available for purchase in the country via the official e-store. The phone is offered in a Phantom Black shade.

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Features, Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 9 FE sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 2,500 nits peak brightness level and HDR support. In Game Genie mode, the refresh rate is said to reach 185Hz. The phone comes with support for Always-On display and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It also features a Glove mode.

The Fan Edition variant of the Asus ROG Phone 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 15 out-of-the-box with ROG UI skin on top. It is equipped with AirTrigger and a dedicated X Mode claimed to improve the users' gaming experience. The phone is compatible with AeroActive Cooler X Pro, ROG Chill Case, and ROG Tessen mobile controller.

In the camera department, the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE carries a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS support, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter at the back. The front camera, on the other hand, uses a 32-megapixel sensor. The handset is equipped with dual stereo speakers as well as dual microphone units.

Asus has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the ROG Phone 9 FE with support for 65W wired fast charging and Qi wireless charging. Connectivity options include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The handset is claimed to meet the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone measures 163.8x76.8x8.9 mm in size and weighs 225g.