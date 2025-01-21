Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Surfaces on Certification Website, May Launch as Refreshed Version of ROG Phone 8: Report

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Surfaces on Certification Website, May Launch as Refreshed Version of ROG Phone 8: Report

The phone is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 January 2025 12:06 IST
Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Surfaces on Certification Website, May Launch as Refreshed Version of ROG Phone 8: Report

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE may have similar internals as the ROG Phone 8 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 9 FE is reported to follow Samsung's 'FE' concept
  • The phone was spotted on Malaysia’s and Thailand’s certification sites
  • It may come with similarities with the ROG Phone 8
Advertisement

Asus might be developing a new smartphone to join its ROG Phone 9 lineup, according to a recent report. The purported handset is suggested to carry the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE moniker, following in the footsteps of Samsung, which offers Fan Edition or "FE" devices featuring inferior internals as part of their flagship mobile lineup. While specifications of the said ROG Phone 9 FE remain unknown, it is speculated to be a refreshed version of the ROG Phone 8 which was launched in January 2024.

Asus ROG Phone 9 SE Launch

According to a 91Mobiles Indonesia report, the purported Asus ROG Phone 9 FE was spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website and Thailand's NBTC certification database. It is listed with the model number ASUS_AI2401_N and the “Asus ROG Phone 9 FE” moniker next to it.

While specifications of the aforementioned device remain unknown, its model number is similar to the ROG Phone 8 (AI2401), suggesting it may have similar specifications as the Taiwanese technology company's previous generation smartphone, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Notably, the same handset was previously reported to be spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, which hinted towards its impending launch.

If launched, it is expected to be part of the Asus ROG Phone 9 lineup, which comprises the base model and the Pro variant.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 8 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with a six-axis gimbal stabiliser, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 32-megapixel sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

It packs a 5,500mAh battery with Qi 1.3 wireless charging and 65W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ROG Phone 9

Asus ROG Phone 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Bring 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens; Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to See Charging Upgrade

Related Stories

Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Surfaces on Certification Website, May Launch as Refreshed Version of ROG Phone 8: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
  3. Samsung's Tri-Fold Production Details Leak: Here's When It May Be Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; May See No Price Hike
  5. Bitcoin Price Drops After Donald Trump Skips Crypto in Inaugural Speech
  6. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil Thriller Streaming Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Drops Over Three Percent After US President Donald Trump Fails to Mention Crypto in Inaugural Speech
  2. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE Surfaces on Certification Website, May Launch as Refreshed Version of ROG Phone 8: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Bring 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens; Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to See Charging Upgrade
  4. Samsung Tri-Fold Production, Launch Timelines Leaked Again; Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be Thinner
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Top-End Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets; Galaxy S25 Slim Availability Tipped
  6. iQOO Neo 10R 5G India Launch Timeline and Price Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  7. New Soil Carbon Measurement Method Could Boost Trust in Carbon Credit Markets
  8. Early Human Ancestors Had Plant-Based Diets, Research Suggests
  9. Giant Horned Dinosaur Fossils Rediscovered in Egypt, WWII Lost Treasures
  10. Hightown Season 3 Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »