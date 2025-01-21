Asus might be developing a new smartphone to join its ROG Phone 9 lineup, according to a recent report. The purported handset is suggested to carry the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE moniker, following in the footsteps of Samsung, which offers Fan Edition or "FE" devices featuring inferior internals as part of their flagship mobile lineup. While specifications of the said ROG Phone 9 FE remain unknown, it is speculated to be a refreshed version of the ROG Phone 8 which was launched in January 2024.

Asus ROG Phone 9 SE Launch

According to a 91Mobiles Indonesia report, the purported Asus ROG Phone 9 FE was spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website and Thailand's NBTC certification database. It is listed with the model number ASUS_AI2401_N and the “Asus ROG Phone 9 FE” moniker next to it.

While specifications of the aforementioned device remain unknown, its model number is similar to the ROG Phone 8 (AI2401), suggesting it may have similar specifications as the Taiwanese technology company's previous generation smartphone, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Notably, the same handset was previously reported to be spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, which hinted towards its impending launch.

If launched, it is expected to be part of the Asus ROG Phone 9 lineup, which comprises the base model and the Pro variant.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 8 sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, 720Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with a maximum of 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with a six-axis gimbal stabiliser, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 32-megapixel sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom.

It packs a 5,500mAh battery with Qi 1.3 wireless charging and 65W charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.