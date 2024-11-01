Asus ROG Phone 9 series is confirmed to launch in select global markets on November 19. Key features of the lineup have been teased officially. Meanwhile, new details about the upcoming handsets and an image of the design have surfaced online. The company has yet to reveal the number of handsets in the lineup or their monikers. It is expected to include a base and a Pro variant, succeeding the preceding Asus ROG Phone 8 and Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro.

Asus ROG Phone 9 Design

The Asus ROG Phone 9 design was leaked in a Weibo post shared by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The phone is seen in black and white colour options, with a rear camera module design similar to the existing ROG Phone 8. The company logo appears in the middle of the rear panel and mini LEDs are seen towards the bottom.

Asus ROG Phone 9 leaked design

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Asus ROG Phone 9 Features

The tipster suggested in his post that the Asus ROG Phone 9 will get a 185Hz LTPO flat display. It is tipped to come with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance and an upgraded AniMe Vision feature. The phone will reportedly get AI features as well.

Asus ROG Phone 9 series is confirmed to get the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, AI-backed cameras and AniMe Vision support. Previous leaks suggested that the base version will support 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone could be backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired charging support. The phone is expected to ship with Android 15-based ROG UI.

The Asus ROG Phone 9 model is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED screen with 2,500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, always-on-display, and HDR10 support. For security, it is expected to include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For optics, the Asus ROG Phone 9 is expected to include a triple rear camera setup, including a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.