Mere days after a first look of the Honor Magic 8 was officially revealed by the company, a recent leak has now provided a glimpse of the Pro variant in the lineup. Alleged hands-on images shared by a tipster reveal that the Honor Magic 8 Pro will have a similar design to its standard counterpart, including the large circular camera island at the back of the phone. However, there might be subtle changes, such as a curved frame.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Images Leaked

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared alleged hands-on images of the Honor Magic 8 Pro in a post on Weibo. The handset appears to have a similar design to its predecessor, as well as the standard Magic 8. It is seen with a large, circular camera deco at the back, which houses the triple sensors and an LED flash. There is AiMAGE branding inside the camera island, which confirms that it will use AI for image enhancements.

Hands-on images of the Honor Magic 8 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Based on the images, the Honor Magic 8 Pro may come with a quad curved screen and a curved back panel. There is a pill-shaped notch on the display, akin to the Honor Magic 7 Pro. Power and volume buttons appear to be located on the right side of the frame, along with an unidentified third button. Meanwhile, the left side is left clean.

One of the images shared by the tipster also hints towards some of its specifications. The handset is seen running on MagicOS 10. The variant in view has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which was recently confirmed by the brand as well.

Notably, the Honor Magic 8 series is confirmed to be launched in China on October 16. As per reports, the handsets will come with a 200–megapixel rear camera. The standard Honor Magic 8 variant could sport a 6.58-inch display, while the Magic 8 Pro might feature a 6.7-inch panel.

We can expect more details to be announced closer to the launch of the Honor Magic 8 series.

