Himanshu Tandon has joined CMF by Nothing, the UK-based startup's subsidiary led by Carl Pei, the company announced on Thursday. The former Poco India head has been appointed Vice President of Business, a role in which he is expected to accelerate CMF's growth and oversee its global strategy, growth, and go-to-market execution for India and international markets. Notably, Tandon departed Poco in July after serving as the Country Head of the Xiaomi sub-brand for more than three years.

Himanshu Tandon Joins CMF by Nothing

According to a press note, Himanshu Tandon joins CMF by Nothing as the Vice President of Business, aiming to drive the company's growth and establish India as a launchpad for the Nothing subsidiary's global expansion plans.

“In this role, my goal is to help CMF become a cultural keystone for Gen Z and young consumers worldwide,” Tandon said in a statement.

Notably, Tandon joined Poco India in 2022 as part of an organisation rejig. Serving as the Country Head of Poco India for more than three years, he helped expand the accessibility of the company's device portfolio across retail channels and increase its brand awareness among Gen Z, according to Prabhu Ram, VP at Industry Research Group (IRG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

Following Tandon's exit from the company last month, reports surfaced that suggested that the official would join CMF. The move has now been made official. Himanshu Tandon's journey at CMF by Nothing begins a month after the Nothing subsidiary shifted its global marketing operations to India, a market that has emerged as a strategic hub for the brand's international growth.

“Himanshu's proven success in the industry makes him the ideal leader to drive CMF forward. His strategic insight and deep knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in shaping CMF's next phase of growth,” Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei said in a statement.

Notably, Nothing and CMF products are primarily assembled at the manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, leveraging production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, which support local manufacturing.

The company has recently come under fire for allegedly faking a camera sample of the flagship Nothing Phone 3 at a demo store in New Zealand. According to reports, it used licensed stock photos captured by a professional camera and portrayed them as shots captured by the handset to showcase the prowess of its camera system.

Soon after the issue came to light, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis released a statement, clarifying that this was an “unfortunate oversight” and there was no ill intent behind it.