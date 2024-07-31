Technology News
Samsung May Reportedly Roll Out Android 15-Based One UI 7.0 Beta in August: Expected Features, Availability

The One UI 7.0 Beta update may introduce tweaked icons for stock apps, with a more 3D appearance to match the Material You design language.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 July 2024 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is said to include the Galaxy S24 series in the first batch of devices receiving the update

Samsung is expected to roll out the One UI 7.0 Beta update based on Android 15 in August, according to a report. The update was previously tipped to be introduced on July 29, but that did not happen due to reported delays. It is now speculated to arrive next month, bringing new features and system-wide improvements to Samsung smartphones, including the flagship Galaxy S24 series, in select regions.

Samsung One UI 7.0 Beta Features (Expected)

According to a report by SamMobile, the release date of the One UI 7.0 Beta update has been pushed back because of a delay at Samsung's end related to the anticipated introduction of the One UI 6.1.1 firmware for its smartphones. The update is now tipped to be rolled out in the third week of August.

It is speculated to bring a redesigned quick panel with two pages: control toggles and notifications, which can be browsed through by swiping sideways. As per the report, users may also be able to hide the labels of the toggles. The update is also said to introduce tweaked icons for stock apps such as Camera, Clock, Contacts, Gallery, and Phone, which may appear with a more 3D appearance to match the Material You design language.

Furthermore, the battery charging status animation is reported to feature a widget-like look. With One UI 7.0 Beta, the notifications are also tipped to appear more rounded. As per the report, the Continuity feature may also be improved, with nearby Samsung devices potentially able to receive voice and video call notifications.

Update Availability

According to the report, One UI 7.0 Beta update will initially be released for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, comprising three models. It is said to be first available in South Korea, following which it may be rolled out in Germany, India, the UK, and the US. The update could also be opened up for the Galaxy S23 series too.

