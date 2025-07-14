Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26+ or Galaxy S26 Edge May Launch With 50-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera

The Plus model is expected to be replaced by the Edge variant in the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 18:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26+ or Galaxy S26 Edge May Launch With 50-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25+ (pictured) carries a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in early 2026
  • The lineup reportedly has phones with NPA1, NPA2, and NPA3 codenames
  • The NPA2 could be the Edge or the Plus variant
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be unveiled in early 2026. Rumours claim that the cameras in the Galaxy S26 lineup are slated to receive a few upgrades. A report recently suggested that the Ultra version of the upcoming lineup may carry a slightly larger 200-megapixel main camera sensor compared to its predecessor. Now, another report claims that the Plus variant could feature a larger ultrawide camera than the current model. If the Galaxy S26 Edge replaces the Galaxy S26+, we can see the upgrade in the former handset.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ or Galaxy S26 Edge May Get 50-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera

According to a Winfuture.de report, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series phones are expected to carry the codenames "NPA1," "NPA2", and "NPA3," where NPA stands for Next Paradigm. This makes logical sense, since the Galaxy S25 series handsets have the codenames PA1, PA2, and PA3, where PA stands for Paradigm.

Since there have been recent rumours about Samsung replacing the Plus variant with the Edge model, the NPA2 handset could either be the Galaxy S26+ or the Galaxy S26 Edge. Meanwhile, the NPA1 and NPA3 models are expected to be the base Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, respectively.

According to the report, either the Galaxy S26+ or the Galaxy S26 Edge could come with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. If true, this would be a huge upgrade. Notably, both the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25+ have 12-megapixel sensors paired with their ultrawide-angle lens at the back. 

The report added that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be equipped with a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom support. Alongside this and the main sensor, the phone will likely also carry an ultrawide shooter, the size of which is not yet known.

Previous reports have claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel Sony CMOS primary sensor at the back. If true, it will be an upgrade over the 1/1.3-inch 200-megapixel sensor of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Qualcomm Working On New Snapdragon SW6100 SoC for Wearables: Report
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Last-Minute Deals on Double Door Refrigerators

