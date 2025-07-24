Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to launch in early 2026, might not offer an upgrade that many are hoping for. The Galaxy S Ultra series phones, since inception, have always featured the same capacity battery. However, with the help of software optimisation and more efficient processors, the company has been managing to offer decent screen-on time to users. Unfortunately, it can not be said with certainty that the same would be true for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. As per a recent report, the phone is said to come with a bigger display, but may not offer a larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Battery Pack

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to get a 5,000mAh battery. If this is true, then 2026 will be the sixth year when Samsung has not increased the battery size of its Galaxy S Ultra model. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the flagship S-series smartphone in Samsung's portfolio, also houses a 5,000mAh battery, same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, which launched in February 2020, was the first in the lineup to offer a 5,000mAh battery. In Gadgets 360's review of the smartphone, it delivered “very good” battery life. Fast forward five years, in the Galaxy S25 Ultra's review the phone still managed to deliver good battery life, especially considering the battery capacity has remained the same. Although, not getting a bigger battery may not be bad news for the S26 Ultra, as it eventually boils down to the chipset's efficiency and the software optimisation.

As per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 SoC, which is expected to be produced using TSMC's 3nm process. Moreover, a recent report, hinted that the phone could sport a 6.89-inch display with narrower bezels, which is 0.3-inch larger than the screen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

For taking photos and videos, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to offer a 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel primary rear Sony sensor. The new camera is said to be a significant improvement over the Galaxy S25 Ultra's proprietary 1/1.3-inch sensor.