Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery, Same as Its Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 July 2025 16:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery, Same as Its Predecessor

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to succeed Galaxy S25 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is speculated to debut in 2026
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to get a bigger display
  • The company is yet to confirm the specifications of the phone
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to launch in early 2026, might not offer an upgrade that many are hoping for. The Galaxy S Ultra series phones, since inception, have always featured the same capacity battery. However, with the help of software optimisation and more efficient processors, the company has been managing to offer decent screen-on time to users. Unfortunately, it can not be said with certainty that the same would be true for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. As per a recent report, the phone is said to come with a bigger display, but may not offer a larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Battery Pack

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to get a 5,000mAh battery. If this is true, then 2026 will be the sixth year when Samsung has not increased the battery size of its Galaxy S Ultra model. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the flagship S-series smartphone in Samsung's portfolio, also houses a 5,000mAh battery, same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra, which launched in February 2020, was the first in the lineup to offer a 5,000mAh battery. In Gadgets 360's review of the smartphone, it delivered “very good” battery life. Fast forward five years, in the Galaxy S25 Ultra's review the phone still managed to deliver good battery life, especially considering the battery capacity has remained the same. Although, not getting a bigger battery may not be bad news for the S26 Ultra, as it eventually boils down to the chipset's efficiency and the software optimisation.

As per previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to be powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 SoC, which is expected to be produced using TSMC's 3nm process. Moreover, a recent report, hinted that the phone could sport a 6.89-inch display with narrower bezels, which is 0.3-inch larger than the screen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

For taking photos and videos, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to offer a 1/1.1-inch 200-megapixel primary rear Sony sensor. The new camera is said to be a significant improvement over the Galaxy S25 Ultra's proprietary 1/1.3-inch sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra battery
Microsoft Reverses $80 Pricing for The Outer Worlds 2, Issuing Refunds for Pre-Orders
iPhone Fold Price Leak Suggests Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery, Same as Its Predecessor
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G to Launch in India on July 28 With These Features
  2. AppleCare One Announced; Lets You Add Up to 3 Devices Under a Single Plan
  3. Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Reportedly Cancelled
  4. Realme 15 5G Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo T4R 5G Key Features Revealed; to Launch in India on This Date
  6. iQOO Z10R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  7. Itel Super Guru 4G Max Launched in India With Built-In AI Voice Assistant
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Not Get a Bigger Battery
  9. Google Could Be Working on a Cheaper "Lite" Plan for Gemini
  10. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Leaks Hints at Major Camera and Battery Upgrades
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Real-Time Voice Chats With Meta AI
  2. Android 16 Will Be the Last Major Software Update for These Motorola Phones
  3. CloudSEK Researchers Expose Social Media-Based Counterfeit Currency Network, Unmasks Perpetrators
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Pack a 5,000mAh Battery, Same as Its Predecessor
  5. iPhone Fold Price Leak Suggests Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
  6. Apple Beats US Appeal Claiming It Shortchanged Customers on iCloud Storage
  7. Google Reportedly Working on a Cheaper AI Plan for Gemini; APK Teardown Suggests
  8. Xiaomi 15 Civi India Launch Cancelled as Company Rethinks 'Premiumisation' Strategy: Report
  9. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G to Launch in India on July 28 With Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 120Hz Display
  10. Microsoft Reverses $80 Pricing for The Outer Worlds 2, Issuing Refunds for Pre-Orders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »