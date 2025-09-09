Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Google Pixel 9 to Go on Sale for Less Than Half of Its Original Price

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Google Pixel 9 to Go on Sale for Less Than Half of Its Original Price

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 will commence on September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 13:09 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Google Pixel 9 to Go on Sale for Less Than Half of Its Original Price

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 9 runs on the Tensor G4 chipset

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will start on September 22 for Plus users
  • Shoppers will get offers while purchasing Pixel 9 with select bank cards
  • Pixel 9 was released in August last year
Advertisement

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is set to kick off in India on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members. Ahead of the event, Flipkart is teasing major discounts on various smartphones. Google's Pixel 9 is confirmed to be available at a reduced price during the sale. Besides the general price cut, Flipkart will provide bank-based offers, no-cost EMI options and exchange offers during the sale. Launched in August last year, the Pixel 9 features the Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Pixel 9 Deal Teased

The Google Pixel 9, originally launched at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, is set to drop below Rs. 40,000 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025. A new promotional image teased a starting price of “from 3-,999,” confirming that the phone will be available for under Rs. 40,000, though the exact figure hasn't been revealed yet. The image shows that the deal price will be disclosed later tonight.

pixel 9 flipkart sale Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale deal
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

This pricing confirms that the Pixel 9 will be available at less than half its original cost, making it a compelling option for anyone looking for a compact Android smartphone. The exact price breakdown hasn't been revealed, but the deal could include bank offers and exchange discounts. Also, this marks the first time the handset will be available at such a low price. The offer is likely to be time-limited, and prices may vary as the sale continues.

Currently, Pixel 9 is listed for Rs. 64,999 on Flipkart. As mentioned, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will commence on September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members. The sale will open for all shoppers on September 23. 

Shoppers will get cashback while purchasing smartphones using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards during the sale. There will be discounts for purchases made through Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Flipkart will provide no-cost EMI offers, exchange discounts and UPI-based offers during the Big Billion Days Sale. Further, Plus members can use their Super Coins for additional savings.

Pixel 9 Specifications 

The Pixel 9 was released in August last year in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen colourways. It features a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating. It runs on a Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security coprocessor. The handset has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

On the front, the Pixel 9 boasts a 10.5-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Price in India, Google Pixel 9, Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Xperia 10 VII Renders and Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch
Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Updated With Higher Resolution and Vertical Video Format

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Google Pixel 9 to Go on Sale for Less Than Half of Its Original Price
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, AirPods Pro 3 and More Expected
  2. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  3. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  4. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review
  5. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  6. Last-Minute Rumour Recap Ahead of Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event Today
  7. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  8. Vivo X300 Pro Display Size Revealed; Design Partially Teased
  9. Get Movie Tickets at Rs. 99 Across PVR INOX Cinemas Today
  10. Google's AI Mode Now Supports These Six Languages, Including Hindi
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits
  2. MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game
  3. Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam
  4. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability
  5. Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Updated With Higher Resolution and Vertical Video Format
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Google Pixel 9 to Go on Sale for Less Than Half of Its Original Price
  7. Sony Xperia 10 VII Renders and Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 15 Camera Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  9. Google's AI Mode Adds Support for Hindi and Four Other Languages
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, Xiaomi 16 Pro Renders Showcasing Bezel Differences Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »