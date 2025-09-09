Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is set to kick off in India on September 23, with early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members. Ahead of the event, Flipkart is teasing major discounts on various smartphones. Google's Pixel 9 is confirmed to be available at a reduced price during the sale. Besides the general price cut, Flipkart will provide bank-based offers, no-cost EMI options and exchange offers during the sale. Launched in August last year, the Pixel 9 features the Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Pixel 9 Deal Teased

The Google Pixel 9, originally launched at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, is set to drop below Rs. 40,000 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2025. A new promotional image teased a starting price of “from 3-,999,” confirming that the phone will be available for under Rs. 40,000, though the exact figure hasn't been revealed yet. The image shows that the deal price will be disclosed later tonight.

Pixel 9 Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale deal

Photo Credit: Flipkart

This pricing confirms that the Pixel 9 will be available at less than half its original cost, making it a compelling option for anyone looking for a compact Android smartphone. The exact price breakdown hasn't been revealed, but the deal could include bank offers and exchange discounts. Also, this marks the first time the handset will be available at such a low price. The offer is likely to be time-limited, and prices may vary as the sale continues.

Currently, Pixel 9 is listed for Rs. 64,999 on Flipkart. As mentioned, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will commence on September 22 for Flipkart Plus and Black members. The sale will open for all shoppers on September 23.

Shoppers will get cashback while purchasing smartphones using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards during the sale. There will be discounts for purchases made through Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Flipkart will provide no-cost EMI offers, exchange discounts and UPI-based offers during the Big Billion Days Sale. Further, Plus members can use their Super Coins for additional savings.

Pixel 9 Specifications

The Pixel 9 was released in August last year in Peony, Porcelain, Obsidian, and Wintergreen colourways. It features a 6.3-inch (1,080 x 2,424 pixels) Actua OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating. It runs on a Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security coprocessor. The handset has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

On the front, the Pixel 9 boasts a 10.5-megapixel selfie shooter. It has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging.

