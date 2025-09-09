Google is updating the Gemini app with a new capability. On Monday, a company executive announced that the mobile app version of the artificial intelligence (AI) platform will now support audio files as input. So far, the file upload feature has only accepted text files across a limited number of formats. With this, users can ask the AI chatbot to process and analyse audio files and answer queries based on them. Additionally, the Mountain View-based tech giant is also adding support for ZIP files.

Gemini App Can Now Analyse Audio Files

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Josh Woodward, the Vice President of Google Labs, Gemini, and AI Studio, announced that the Gemini app was being upgraded to support more file formats. This capability is being added to both the Android and iOS versions of the apps. One of the supported formats also includes audio files, allowing users to upload music samples and interviews to the platform.

Calling it the number one requested feature, Woodward highlighted that the new formats have been introduced in addition to the existing images, videos, text files, and PDFs. However, just like images and videos, audio files will also arrive with tier-based rate limits

Those on the free tier of Gemini can upload a maximum of 10 minutes of audio and get access to five free prompts per day, as per a support page. On the other hand, the Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra users can upload files with up to three hours of audio. These users can also upload 10 files a day across all formats.

Apart from images and videos, Gemini accepts a wide range of text file formats, including txt, doc, docx, PDF, RTF, dot, dotx, hwp, hwpx, and Google Docs. It also accepts data files such as xls, xlsx, csv, tsv, and Google Sheets. In addition, it will also support ZiP files. But a ZIP file can only contain a maximum of 10 files.

Notably, when uploading coding files or a GitHub repository, users can upload a maximum of 5,000 files with a maximum size of 100MB to a chat session.