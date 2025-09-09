Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits

Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits

Gemini app users could so far only upload PDFs and text file formats.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2025 13:15 IST
Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits

Photo Credit: Google

The Gemini app now supports 10 different file formats, including ZIP files

Highlights
  • Gemini free tier users can upload up to 10 minutes of audio
  • Paid Gemini tiers can upload files with up to three hours of audio
  • A Google executive said this was a highly requested feature by users
Advertisement

Google is updating the Gemini app with a new capability. On Monday, a company executive announced that the mobile app version of the artificial intelligence (AI) platform will now support audio files as input. So far, the file upload feature has only accepted text files across a limited number of formats. With this, users can ask the AI chatbot to process and analyse audio files and answer queries based on them. Additionally, the Mountain View-based tech giant is also adding support for ZIP files.

Gemini App Can Now Analyse Audio Files

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Josh Woodward, the Vice President of Google Labs, Gemini, and AI Studio, announced that the Gemini app was being upgraded to support more file formats. This capability is being added to both the Android and iOS versions of the apps. One of the supported formats also includes audio files, allowing users to upload music samples and interviews to the platform.

Calling it the number one requested feature, Woodward highlighted that the new formats have been introduced in addition to the existing images, videos, text files, and PDFs. However, just like images and videos, audio files will also arrive with tier-based rate limits

Those on the free tier of Gemini can upload a maximum of 10 minutes of audio and get access to five free prompts per day, as per a support page. On the other hand, the Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra users can upload files with up to three hours of audio. These users can also upload 10 files a day across all formats.

Apart from images and videos, Gemini accepts a wide range of text file formats, including txt, doc, docx, PDF, RTF, dot, dotx, hwp, hwpx, and Google Docs. It also accepts data files such as xls, xlsx, csv, tsv, and Google Sheets. In addition, it will also support ZiP files. But a ZIP file can only contain a maximum of 10 files.

Notably, when uploading coding files or a GitHub repository, users can upload a maximum of 5,000 files with a maximum size of 100MB to a chat session.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game

Related Stories

Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  2. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  3. Last-Minute Rumour Recap Ahead of Apple's 'Awe Dropping' Event Today
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  5. Apple Event 2025 LIVE: iPhone 17 Series, AirPods Pro 3 and More Expected
  6. Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Google Pixel 9 to Get This Huge Price Cut
  8. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review
  9. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount via Amazon
  10. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Pulls Daily Hub Feature on Pixel 10 Series to ‘Improve Experience’
  2. Google Updates Gemini App With Audio File Uploading Capability, Announced Rate Limits
  3. MachineGames Says Its 'Not Done With Wolfenstein Yet', Has Story for Third Main Game
  4. Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 as Altcoins Pick up Steam
  5. Apple MacBook Air M4 Available With Up to Rs 16,000 Discount via Amazon: Check Price, Availability
  6. AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) Specifications Leaked Hours Before Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Launch Event
  7. Google’s Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Updated With Higher Resolution and Vertical Video Format
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Google Pixel 9 to Go on Sale for Less Than Half of Its Original Price
  9. Sony Xperia 10 VII Renders and Specifications Reportedly Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus 15 Camera Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Anticipated Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »