Google Pixel Users Report Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity Issues After January 2026 Update

Google has acknowledged the complaints on X and advised affected users to contact support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2026 12:20 IST
Google Pixel Users Report Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity Issues After January 2026 Update

Google’s January 2026 Pixel update focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements

Highlights
  • Connectivity issues hit multiple Pixel models after latest update
  • Restart and factory reset fail to fix Pixel Wi Fi and Bluetooth bugs
  • Google acknowledges Pixel connectivity issues but gives no fix timeline
Google is facing mounting complaints after the January 2026 update for Pixel smartphones reportedly caused widespread Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues for some users. While the update initially appeared to roll out without major problems, user reports suggest that connectivity issues began emerging as it reached more devices. Pixel owners say essential wireless features stopped working unexpectedly, disrupting everyday use. The complaints have gained traction online, prompting broader attention as affected users look for answers and temporary solutions while waiting for an official fix from Google.

Google Pixel January Update Breaks Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on Some Devices

According to a 9to5Google report, problems began surfacing days after the update rolled out more broadly, with users turning to Google support forums and Reddit to flag connectivity failures. Many have complained that their handset loses Wi-Fi connectivity and cannot even scan for networks, while Bluetooth cannot be switched on.

The issue does not appear to affect every Pixel device, but reports cover a wide range of models, including Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 10, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Some users also reported additional bugs like camera failures, broken Settings search, Network and Internet pages failing to load, and increased idle battery drain, according to the publication.

Users said that basic troubleshooting steps like restarting the phone, resetting network settings, booting into safe mode, or even performing a factory reset do not resolve the issue. A few claimed that manually reinstalling the latest public build helped, but this requires sideloading software through a computer, which is impractical for most users.

Google has acknowledged the complaints on X and advised affected users to contact support, but it has not shared details on the cause of the problem or a timeline for a fix. Users who have not yet installed the January update may want to delay it until Google releases a patch.

Google's January 2026 Pixel update focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than new features. The changelog highlights fixes for noisy tones during Webex calls, abnormal battery drain under certain conditions, and intermittent touchscreen responsiveness issues.

The update also addresses display and graphics problems, including always-on display flickering and flashing noise lines when editing HDR photos in Adobe Lightroom. Google says it has made general GPU performance improvements and fixed a bug where deleting a Live Universe wallpaper could cause the Wallpaper and Style app to stop working until a reboot.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Could Pay More for iPhone RAM as Samsung, SK Hynix Said to Increase Prices by Up to 100 Percent
PS6 Could Be Delayed Beyond 2028 as Sony Plans to Extend PS5 Life Cycle, Analyst Claims

Google Pixel Users Report Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity Issues After January 2026 Update
