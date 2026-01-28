Google is facing mounting complaints after the January 2026 update for Pixel smartphones reportedly caused widespread Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues for some users. While the update initially appeared to roll out without major problems, user reports suggest that connectivity issues began emerging as it reached more devices. Pixel owners say essential wireless features stopped working unexpectedly, disrupting everyday use. The complaints have gained traction online, prompting broader attention as affected users look for answers and temporary solutions while waiting for an official fix from Google.

According to a 9to5Google report, problems began surfacing days after the update rolled out more broadly, with users turning to Google support forums and Reddit to flag connectivity failures. Many have complained that their handset loses Wi-Fi connectivity and cannot even scan for networks, while Bluetooth cannot be switched on.

The issue does not appear to affect every Pixel device, but reports cover a wide range of models, including Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 10, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Some users also reported additional bugs like camera failures, broken Settings search, Network and Internet pages failing to load, and increased idle battery drain, according to the publication.

Users said that basic troubleshooting steps like restarting the phone, resetting network settings, booting into safe mode, or even performing a factory reset do not resolve the issue. A few claimed that manually reinstalling the latest public build helped, but this requires sideloading software through a computer, which is impractical for most users.

Google has acknowledged the complaints on X and advised affected users to contact support, but it has not shared details on the cause of the problem or a timeline for a fix. Users who have not yet installed the January update may want to delay it until Google releases a patch.

Google's January 2026 Pixel update focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than new features. The changelog highlights fixes for noisy tones during Webex calls, abnormal battery drain under certain conditions, and intermittent touchscreen responsiveness issues.

The update also addresses display and graphics problems, including always-on display flickering and flashing noise lines when editing HDR photos in Adobe Lightroom. Google says it has made general GPU performance improvements and fixed a bug where deleting a Live Universe wallpaper could cause the Wallpaper and Style app to stop working until a reboot.