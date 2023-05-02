Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro prices are set to drop even further during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2023 13:20 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details

Pixel 7 Pro was launched last October and competes with the iPhone 14 Pro in India

Highlights
  • Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC
  • Both phones are equipped with AMOLED screens
  • The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro support 30W wired fast charging

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices in India have been cut, days ahead of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The company's flagship Pixel 7 series of smartphones can be purchased at lower prices in the days leading up to the ecommerce platform's sale, but customers can purchase these phones with additional discounts once the sale begins on May 4. Launched in October last year, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sport AMOLED screens, are powered by Google's own Tensor G2 SoC, and support 30W wired fast charging as well as wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price in India, discounts, and offers

Google Pixel 7 price in India is currently set at Rs. 49,999, while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 69,999. Readers might recall that these smartphones were launched in India last year, priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 84,999, respectively. 

According to the deals teased by the ecommerce platform, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 65,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Readers should note that these prices are inclusive of additional exchange offers and bank card offers. 

The Pixel 7 is sold in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options, while the Pro model is available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colourways in India.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications

The smaller Pixel 7 sports a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model is equipped with a larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are powered by Google's octa-core Tensor G2 SoC.

In the optics department, the Pixel 7 features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. Both phones are equipped with a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. 

These phones support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC connectivity, and are equipped with a USB Type-C port. They also feature a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature 30W fast charging with support for wireless charging. They are also claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery backup with the Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Price in India, Pixel 7 Pro Price in India, Pixel, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Pedro Pascal Reportedly Cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator Sequel
Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Retain Profits Amid US Mulling Another Interest Rate Hike, Altcoins Suffer Too

Related Stories

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  3. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review
  4. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  5. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. Vivo X90 Pro: Powerful Hardware, but Is It Worth the Price?
  7. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Huge Discount for Amazon Great Summer Sale: Check Price
#Latest Stories
  1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release
  2. Shemaroo, Near Foundation to Launch Web3 Innovation Cell, Explore Blockchain Uses for India’s Media Industry
  3. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details
  4. Huawei P60 Series Set to Launch Globally on May 9: All Details
  5. IBM to Pause Hiring in Plan to Replace 7,800 Jobs by AI in Coming Years: Report
  6. Samsung Bans Its Staff From Using ChatGPT-Like AI Tools After Spotting Sensitive Code Leak
  7. Pixel 7a India Launch Date Set for May 11, Will Be Sold via Flipkart
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Drops to Rs. 42,999 During Amazon Great Summer Sale: All Details
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Retain Profits Amid US Mulling Another Interest Rate Hike, Altcoins Suffer Too
  10. Pedro Pascal Reportedly Cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator Sequel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.