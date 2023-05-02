Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices in India have been cut, days ahead of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. The company's flagship Pixel 7 series of smartphones can be purchased at lower prices in the days leading up to the ecommerce platform's sale, but customers can purchase these phones with additional discounts once the sale begins on May 4. Launched in October last year, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro sport AMOLED screens, are powered by Google's own Tensor G2 SoC, and support 30W wired fast charging as well as wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price in India, discounts, and offers

Google Pixel 7 price in India is currently set at Rs. 49,999, while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 69,999. Readers might recall that these smartphones were launched in India last year, priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 84,999, respectively.

According to the deals teased by the ecommerce platform, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 65,999 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Readers should note that these prices are inclusive of additional exchange offers and bank card offers.

The Pixel 7 is sold in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colour options, while the Pro model is available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow colourways in India.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specifications

The smaller Pixel 7 sports a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro model is equipped with a larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD (3,120 x 1,440 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones are powered by Google's octa-core Tensor G2 SoC.

In the optics department, the Pixel 7 features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. Both phones are equipped with a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

These phones support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC connectivity, and are equipped with a USB Type-C port. They also feature a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature 30W fast charging with support for wireless charging. They are also claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery backup with the Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled.

