Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold Prices Leak Online; Tipped to Launch on May 10: Report

The Google I/O event will be held on May 10.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 April 2023 14:10 IST
Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold Prices Leak Online; Tipped to Launch on May 10: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 7a is expected to succeed the Google Pixel 6a (pictured)

  • Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC
  • The phone could be available for purchase immediately in the US
  • Meanwhile, the Pixel Fold may feature a 2.85GHz octa-core SoC

Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a smartphones are expected to make their debut soon. There have been multiple reports and leaks surrounding these handsets over the past few months. The Pixel Fold, expected to debut as the first ever foldable smartphone from Google, is a highly-anticipated handset. New reports have leaked the probable launch date of the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold. The purported price of these phones and the colour options they are expected to arrive in have also been leaked online.

According to a 9to5Google report citing retail sources, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) in the US. This price is $50 (roughly Rs. 4,100) more than its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6a, which was launched last year. The jump in price can reportedly be attributed to the upgrade in quality of raw materials used.

The primary camera of the Pixel 7a is likely to feature a 64-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The phone is also expected to be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset which has also been used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series of smartphones. The upcoming Pixel handset is also expected to sport a new 90Hz display, and wireless charging support.

Previous reports suggested that the Google Pixel Fold will cost around $1,300 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,07,400 to Rs. 1,23,935 ). These prices are considerably more expensive than the other models in the Pixel lineup. The upcoming Pixel Fold is still expected to be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 which is priced at $1,799.99 (roughly Rs. 1,42,700) in the US.

A tweet by tipster Jon Prosser (Twitter: @jon_prosser) suggests that the Google Pixel 7a will likely launch in Charcoal, Snow, Sea (light blue), and Coral colour options — the last colourway will only be available at Google Store, according to Prosser. The phone will be launched on May 10 during the Google I/O event and will also reportedly be immediately available for purchase in the US.

In another post on Twitter, Prosser shared design renders of the upcoming Pixel Fold handset and claims that Google's first foldable smartphone is also likely to be launched on May 10 alongside the Pixel 7a at the Google I/O event. The tipster claims that the phone will be available for purchase in the US staring June 27, with pre-orders from Google Store beginning on May 10, and pre-orders from other partners or carriers starting May 30. The phone is seen in two colour options — black and white — in the renders shared by the tipster.

