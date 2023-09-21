Technology News
Google Rolls Out Android 14 QPR1 Beta, Pixel Phones Could Display Battery Cycle Counts Soon

Google has released Android 14 QPR1 beta for Pixel devices that are enrolled in the beta program.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 September 2023 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Google

Google is warning that swapping SIM cards may result in a loss in cellular connection

Highlights
  • Android 14 release date might be shifted to next month
  • The release notes mention several bug fixes alongside improvements
  • Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 is expected to see a stable release in December

Google is expected to release the stable version of Android 14 next month alongside the Pixel 8 series smartphones. As we wait for the Pixel hardware event on October 4, the tech giant has pushed out the first Quarterly Platform Release beta (QPR1) of Android 14 to Pixel phones. If past updates by Google are any indication, then the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 is expected to see a stable release three months after its rollout. The latest update is reportedly bringing the battery charge cycle count on Pixel handsets.

Android 14 QPR1 beta is released and it is providing a preview of what's in store for the next Pixel Feature Drop update. The build has version number U1B1.230908.003 and includes the September 2023 security patch. This update is rolling out to users who have enrolled in the Android Beta Program. The release notes mention several bug fixes alongside improvements to stability and performance.

Google Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet enrolled in the beta program are eligible to receive the latest update. Users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > Software update to get the new software. The old Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are not listed to receive this update.

As this is an early beta update, Google is warning that swapping SIM cards may cause a loss in cellular connection, and the battery level may temporarily show 0 percent in the status bar.

As per a report by 9to5 Google, the Android 14 QPR1 beta brings the ability to see additional battery data in the Settings beyond the typical charge level and usage statistics. A new “Battery Information” section will reportedly appear on Google Pixel devices showing details including the manufacturing date of the battery and the count of charge cycles. Users can access this by heading to Settings > About Phone> “Battery Information”.

Google usually launches a major OS update in a year, then follows that up with QPR1, QPR2, and QPR3 updates. If the company sticks to this pattern, Android 14's first Quarterly Platform Release is expected to make its official debut in the next three months as the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Pixel, Android 14, Android 14 QPR1 beta, Google Pixel 7, Pixel Feature Drop, Google Pixel Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meesho Eyes Threefold Growth in Festive Season Orders, Will Use Meesho Mall to Attract Consumers

