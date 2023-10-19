Bitcoin on Thursday, October 19 lost its profit streak after three days. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin incurred a loss of 0.88 percent. This brought its trading value to $28,225 (roughly Rs. 23.5 lakh). Despite the minor loss, BTC has managed to maintain its price above the mark of $28,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh), keeping community members optimistic about the days to follow. In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC did dip notably by $208 (roughly Rs. 17,320).

Ether stepped into another day of trading in losses today. The price point of Ether dipped by 1.43 percent to trade at $1,547 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh). Over the last day, the value of ETH reduced by $19 (roughly Rs. 1,582).

“ETH has lost its recent gains and is once again hovering near the major support level of $1,530 (roughly Rs. 1.27 lakh) to $1,550 (roughly Rs. 1.29 lakh). As long as BTC holds above $28,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh), it's considered a positive sign for the overall market,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets360.

Further along the crypto price chart, Solana, Polygon, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin incurred losses today.

Price reductions were also noted by Shiba Inu, Chainlink, Avalanche, Stellar, and Monero today.

The overall crypto market cap dropped by 0.91 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the sector currently stands at $1.08 trillion (roughly Rs. 89,92,776 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

“Major layer 1 Avalanche (AVAX, -3.7 percent) has been gearing up for its adoption in India as Polygon Labs and OKX have observed the exit of a key employee each, who have joined Ava labs for their expansion in the county. Other cryptos on investor watch seem to be Render Network's RNDR (+1.0 percent) token. After a prolonged downtrend of three months till September, RNDR has registered gains close to 50 percent in the last six weeks and is now touching the $2 (roughly Rs. 166) mark,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Meanwhile, USD Coin, Ripple, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Leo, Uniswap, and Binance USD managed to see small profits today.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

