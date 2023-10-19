Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon

In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC fell by $208 (roughly Rs. 17,320).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 October 2023 12:13 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The valuation of the Crypto sector currently stands at $1.08 trillion as of October 19

Highlights
  • USD Coin, Ripple saw gains
  • Ardor recorded profits
  • Braintrust, Spell Token saw price dips
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Thursday, October 19 lost its profit streak after three days. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin incurred a loss of 0.88 percent. This brought its trading value to $28,225 (roughly Rs. 23.5 lakh). Despite the minor loss, BTC has managed to maintain its price above the mark of $28,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh), keeping community members optimistic about the days to follow. In the last 24 hours, the value of BTC did dip notably by $208 (roughly Rs. 17,320).

Ether stepped into another day of trading in losses today. The price point of Ether dipped by 1.43 percent to trade at $1,547 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh). Over the last day, the value of ETH reduced by $19 (roughly Rs. 1,582).

“ETH has lost its recent gains and is once again hovering near the major support level of $1,530 (roughly Rs. 1.27 lakh) to $1,550 (roughly Rs. 1.29 lakh). As long as BTC holds above $28,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh), it's considered a positive sign for the overall market,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets360.

Further along the crypto price chart, Solana, Polygon, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin incurred losses today.

Price reductions were also noted by Shiba Inu, Chainlink, Avalanche, Stellar, and Monero today.

The overall crypto market cap dropped by 0.91 percent in the last 24 hours. The valuation of the sector currently stands at $1.08 trillion (roughly Rs. 89,92,776 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

“Major layer 1 Avalanche (AVAX, -3.7 percent) has been gearing up for its adoption in India as Polygon Labs and OKX have observed the exit of a key employee each, who have joined Ava labs for their expansion in the county. Other cryptos on investor watch seem to be Render Network's RNDR (+1.0 percent) token. After a prolonged downtrend of three months till September, RNDR has registered gains close to 50 percent in the last six weeks and is now touching the $2 (roughly Rs. 166) mark,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets360.

Meanwhile, USD Coin, Ripple, Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Leo, Uniswap, and Binance USD managed to see small profits today.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Freeze Bank Accounts Worth Rs 32.66 Crore in Cryptocurrency Fraud Probe

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  4. Honor Play 8T With Large 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  6. Nothing OS 2.0.4 Rolling Out for Nothing Phone 1 With New Features
  7. Vivo Y200 5G to Launch in India on This Date; Design Teased
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Be Unveiled Early Next Year
  9. Spotify Applies These Restrictions When Listening to Music on Free Plan
  10. Here Are the Top Deals on Laptops for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Probing Screen 'Flickering' Issue Impacting Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2: Report
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Snaps Out its Profit Streak, Registers Losses Alongside Ether, Solana, Polygon
  3. Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Freeze Bank Accounts Worth Rs 32.66 Crore in Cryptocurrency Fraud Probe
  4. OnePlus Open Global Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy A05s With Snapdragon 680 Chip and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. YouTube Updated With Stable Volume, Improved Seeking, Hum to Search and More
  7. Reddit to Draw Curtains on Crypto Based ‘Community Points’ Programme, Blames Stability Concerns
  8. Windows 11 Now Running on Over 400 Million Monthly Active Devices: Report
  9. Xbox Game Pass Will Not Include Activision Games Like Call of Duty Until 2024, Phil Spencer Explains Why
  10. Apple to Refresh 24-Inch iMac Next Year, Higher-End iMac With Mini-LED Display Coming in 2025: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »