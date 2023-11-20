Google Pixel 8a is expected to debut next year as the successor to the Pixel 7a that was unveiled this year. The company's more affordable version of the Pixel 8 isn't likely to be unveiled for a few more months — based on Google's previous midrange phone launch schedule, but details of the phone have already begun to surface online. A tipster has now leaked images of the purported Pixel 8a, giving us an idea of what to expect in terms of design and dimensions.

Tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) leaked (via Phandroid) a metal dummy unit of the Pixel 8a on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the front and rear sides of the phone. It is currently unclear whether the aluminium dummy model has been created based on leaked information, but it suggests that the Pixel 8a will feature a design that is very similar to the Pixel 8.

Pixel 8a leaked renders hint at the smartphone's design

Photo Credit: David Kowalski (@xleaks7)

The image of the dummy unit shows the purported Pixel 8a sporting a display with thick bezels — these appear much larger than the Pixel 8 — and a centre-aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera. It is tipped to measure 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94mm, which is similar to its predecessor.

A second image shared by the tipster shows the rear side of the Pixel 8a that suggests a dual rear camera setup. Detailed camera specifications have not been revealed. The Pixel 7a was equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera.

Last month, leaked renders of the Pixel 8a surfaced online, suggesting that it will feature a 6.1-inch display. As a result, the midrange handset could be slightly smaller than the Pixel 8 that was recently launched in India and global markets alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. Those leaked images also showed the Pixel 8a sporting larger bezels than the standard model.

At the time, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) claimed that the Pixel 8a would measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm — lower than the measurements of its predecessor. This tipster has a better track record when it comes to leaking details of smartphones before they are unveiled, but we can expect to see more details about the handset in the months before it is launched.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.