Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaks, Hints at Rounder Design, Dual Rear Camera Setup

Google's Pixel 8a could debut with larger bezels than the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 15:59 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8a could resemble the Pixel 8 (pictured) that was recently launched by Google

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 8a is tipped to feature a rounded design with curved edges
  • The Pixel 8a is tipped to feature a dual camera design
  • Google is yet to announce any details of the purported Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a is expected to debut next year as the successor to the Pixel 7a that was unveiled this year. The company's more affordable version of the Pixel 8 isn't likely to be unveiled for a few more months — based on Google's previous midrange phone launch schedule, but details of the phone have already begun to surface online. A tipster has now leaked images of the purported Pixel 8a, giving us an idea of what to expect in terms of design and dimensions.

Tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) leaked (via Phandroid) a metal dummy unit of the Pixel 8a on X (formerly known as Twitter) showing the front and rear sides of the phone. It is currently unclear whether the aluminium dummy model has been created based on leaked information, but it suggests that the Pixel 8a will feature a design that is very similar to the Pixel 8.

pixel 8a xleaks7 pixel 8a

Pixel 8a leaked renders hint at the smartphone's design
Photo Credit: David Kowalski (@xleaks7)

 

The image of the dummy unit shows the purported Pixel 8a sporting a display with thick bezels — these appear much larger than the Pixel 8 — and a centre-aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera. It is tipped to measure 153.44 x 72.74 x 8.94mm, which is similar to its predecessor.

A second image shared by the tipster shows the rear side of the Pixel 8a that suggests a dual rear camera setup. Detailed camera specifications have not been revealed. The Pixel 7a was equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide camera. 

Last month, leaked renders of the Pixel 8a surfaced online, suggesting that it will feature a 6.1-inch display. As a result, the midrange handset could be slightly smaller than the Pixel 8 that was recently launched in India and global markets alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. Those leaked images also showed the Pixel 8a sporting larger bezels than the standard model.

At the time, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) claimed that the Pixel 8a would measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm — lower than the measurements of its predecessor. This tipster has a better track record when it comes to leaking details of smartphones before they are unveiled, but we can expect to see more details about the handset in the months before it is launched.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
