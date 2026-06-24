Rumours of the iPhone 18 series have been flooding the internet for months, with several leaks indicating major camera upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Now, a new leak coming out of China suggests that Apple will offer notable improvements to the main camera on both devices. The iPhone 18 Pro models could feature a noticeably thicker camera module, and the camera bump and individual lenses are expected to be larger compared to their predecessors.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Leak Reveals Camera Upgrade

Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital Camera (translated from Chinese), citing supply chain sources on Weibo, claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a larger main camera module than their predecessors. The main camera module on the iPhone 18 Pro models is said to be around 2mm larger than the one used on the iPhone 17 Pro series.

As a result, the camera bump could be more noticeable compared to previous models. This aligns with previous leaks, which have also hinted at a slightly thicker raised camera island for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple has not officially confirmed any details about the iPhone 18 Pro series. But the new leak hints that the larger camera module will be linked to the addition of a variable aperture system. The variable aperture feature will improve the camera's imaging in different lighting conditions. If implemented, this would be a major upgrade over the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, which offer a fixed f/1.78 aperture.

iPhone 18 Pro series could retain the triple rear camera setup of previous generation models. The duo could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Both models are s speculated to feature a slightly larger battery. They could run on a 2nm A20 chipset, which is expected to be produced by TSMC.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are believed to go official in September this year, alongside Apple's first foldable smartphone. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 18 is expected to arrive alongside the more affordable iPhone 18e in Q1 2027.

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