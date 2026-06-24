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iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrades Said to Result in Thicker Rear Camera Module, Larger Lenses

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to feature a primary rear camera with a variable aperture.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 June 2026 18:29 IST
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrades Said to Result in Thicker Rear Camera Module, Larger Lenses

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 18 Pro series is believed to go official in September this year.

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Highlights
  • Camera upgrades are said to be in the works for iPhone 18 Pro series
  • iPhone 18 Pro series is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit
  • They could run on a 2nm A20 chipset
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Rumours of the iPhone 18 series have been flooding the internet for months, with several leaks indicating major camera upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Now, a new leak coming out of China suggests that Apple will offer notable improvements to the main camera on both devices. The iPhone 18 Pro models could feature a noticeably thicker camera module, and the camera bump and individual lenses are expected to be larger compared to their predecessors.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Leak Reveals Camera Upgrade

Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital Camera (translated from Chinese), citing supply chain sources on Weibo, claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a larger main camera module than their predecessors. The main camera module on the iPhone 18 Pro models is said to be around 2mm larger than the one used on the iPhone 17 Pro series.

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As a result, the camera bump could be more noticeable compared to previous models. This aligns with previous leaks, which have also hinted at a slightly thicker raised camera island for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple has not officially confirmed any details about the iPhone 18 Pro series. But the new leak hints that the larger camera module will be linked to the addition of a variable aperture system. The variable aperture feature will improve the camera's imaging in different lighting conditions. If implemented, this would be a major upgrade over the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, which offer a fixed f/1.78 aperture.

iPhone 18 Pro series could retain the triple rear camera setup of previous generation models. The duo could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Both models are s speculated to feature a slightly larger battery. They could run on a 2nm A20 chipset, which is expected to be produced by TSMC.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are believed to go official in September this year, alongside Apple's first foldable smartphone. On the other hand, the regular iPhone 18 is expected to arrive alongside the more affordable iPhone 18e in Q1 2027.

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iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Series, iPhone 18, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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