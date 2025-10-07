Technology News
HMD Pulse 2 Pro Design, Specifications Including a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Leaked

A new leak suggests that the HMD Pulse 2 Pro will sport a rear camera module that resembles the Camera Plateau seen on the iPhone 17 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 16:15 IST
HMD Pulse 2 Pro Design, Specifications Including a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Leaked

Photo Credit: X/ @smashx_60

HMD is expected to equipn the HMD Pulse 2 Pro with up to 8GB of RAM

  • HMD Pulse 2 Pro is said to pack a dual rear camera unit
  • HMD Pulse 2 Pro is tipped to come in three colours
  • It could run on Unisoc T615 chipset
HMD Pulse 2 Pro has been in the news a while now, and it was widely anticipated to debut at IFA Berlin 2025. Now, a leaked design render and key specifications of the unannounced HMD Pulse 2 Pro have surfaced online. The image shows us the design of the Pulse 2 Pro in a purple colourway. The HMD Pulse 2 Pro could sport a 6.7-inch display and feature a Unisoc T615 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel front facing camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

HMD Pulse 2 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster @smashx_60 leaked a design render and specifications of the HMD Pulse 2 Pro in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It is seen in a purple colour option with slightly rounded corners and a raised rear camera module that stretches across the upper panel, similar to Apple's new Camera Plateau on the iPhone 17 series of smartphones. It appears to have a plastic frame with repairable design.

As per the leak, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro will be available in Glacier Green, Midnight Black, Twilight Purple colourways. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch IPS display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack a dual rear camera unit comprising 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

For selfies and video chats, the HMD Pulse 2 Pro is tipped to boast a 50-megapixel front facing camera. It could run on a Unisoc T615 chipset. HMD is expected to offer the device in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

The HMD Pulse 2 Pro is said to come with Android 15 and IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It could feature dual speakers, NFC connectivity and two microphones. It is said to have a custom button as well. The Pulse 2 Pro is also likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging support.

The HMD Pulse 2 Pro was previously spotted on a retailer's website, priced at CHF 169 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It could debut as a successor to the HMD Pulse Pro, which was launched in April this year. 

Further reading: HMD Pulse 2 Pro, HMD Pulse 2 Pro Specifications, HMD

Further reading: HMD Pulse 2 Pro, HMD Pulse 2 Pro Specifications, HMD
RBI-Backed Digital Currency to Be Launched in India, Union Minister Piyush Goyal Says
Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026

HMD Pulse 2 Pro Design, Specifications Including a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Leaked
