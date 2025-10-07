OnePlus 15s appears to be in the works as the successor to the OnePlus 13s, which was launched in India earlier this year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. A new leak hints at the key specifications of the upcoming model, which could arrive with key upgrades to its chipset and battery capacity. There's no word from the company on plans to launch the purported OnePlus 15s, but its upcoming OnePlus 15 flagship handset is confirmed to launch in China later this month,with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

OnePlus 15s Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) leaked the key specifications of the OnePlus 15s on X (formerly Twitter). As per the leak, the handset will retain the 6.32-inch flat 1.5K OLED screen introduced with its predecessor, the OnePlus 13s. Qualcomm's newly launched top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset is said to power the upcoming smartphone.

The battery capacity of the OnePlus 15s is tipped to be over 7,000mAh, and it looks like a substantial upgrade over the 5,850mAh battery available on the OnePlus 13s. The upcoming model is said to offer 100W fast charging support. It is also said to be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and metal middle frame.

The OnePlus 15s is tipped to feature a minimalist camera module design, resembling the deign language of the upcoming OnePlus 15, which is set to launch in China later this month.

If the current generation of smartphones is any indication, the OnePlus 15T could debut in China first, while the OnePlus 15s could follow suit in other markets, including India. This follows the company's previous naming strategy, where the OnePlus 13s was released in India as a rebranded version of the China exclusive OnePlus 13T.

The OnePlus 13s was landed in the market in June this year with a price tag of Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Black Velvet, Green Silk, and Pink Satin colours. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The handset flaunts a customisable Plus Key for switching between sound profiles, launch AI features, access the camera, or turning on the flashlight.

The OnePlus 13s has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It offers 80W fast charging support.