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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Stick With Older M13 OLED Panels: Report

Samsung has packed its newer, brighter M14 material into the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 16:58 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Stick With Older M13 OLED Panels: Report

Samsung first used M13 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 in 2024

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 might get same display material like predecessors
  • The company first used M13 in 2024
  • Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ still feature M13 screen material
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Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in the second half of this year, alongside a second book-style fold dubbed Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. While we haven't heard much about the upgrades we might see in this year's foldable phones, a new leak suggests that the South Korean giant will use the same old display material in the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. Samsung has packed its newer and brighter M14 materials into its non-folding flagship phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, while the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could ship with the Exynos 2600 chipset.

Samsung's Upcoming Foldables May Not Get a Display Upgrade

Korean publication ET News, citing unnamed industry sources, reports that Samsung will stick with its M13 OLED material for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide phones. The OLED panels are said to be supplied by Samsung Display. This would mark the third consecutive year of using the same display technology in the Galaxy Z series foldables.

The company first used M13 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 in 2024. Samsung's latest Galaxy S26 Ultra has an OLED display featuring newer M14 material. The standard Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ still have OLED displays made using the M13 material.

An industry insider noted that even with the same M13 material set, continuous improvements and stabilisation have led to better performance than when it first launched. "There is also an intention to curb the incentive for price increases that would arise from introducing a new material set", the industry insider reportedly said. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be announced this summer, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold Wide. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main display. For optics, it is said to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The foldable could ship with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. It is likely to carry a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8, in contrast, is expected to run on the Exynos 2600 chipset. It could feature a 4,300mAh battery. It might get a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Cover Display 3.40-inch
Cover Resolution 720x748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Samsung, Samsung Display, M13 OLED, M14 OLED
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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