Honor 90 series is all set to launch in China on May 29. Honor, via its official Weibo handle, confirmed the arrival of the new 90 series smartphones last week. The lineup will include the regular Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro and they will come with upgrades over the Honor 80 series. All models are teased to feature curved edges and different rear camera modules with multiple sensors. Additionally, supposed live images and specifications of Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro have surfaced online. The images suggest multiple colour options for the handsets, with a matte finish. The Pro model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Honor 90 series will be launched on May 29 and the launch event will be held in China at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST). The company has shared a teaser video on Weibo offering a glimpse at the design of the smartphones. They are seen featuring screens with curved edges. One of the smartphones has dual circle-shaped camera modules. The rear camera unit of the other handset, thought to be Honor 90 Pro, is arranged in dual hexagonal-shaped modules.

Additionally, tipster Panda is Bald (translated) took to Weibo to share some live photos and specifications of the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro. The images show the handsets from the back. The vanilla model is seen in three colour options while the Pro model is shown in two distinct shades. They are seen with a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup as well.

As per the leak, the Honor 90 Pro will run on MagicOS 7.1 and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The rear camera setup is expected to include a 200-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 32-megapixel telephoto portrait lens. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W charging could also be available on the phone. The display of the Honor 90 Pro could have 3,840Hz dimming. It is said to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options with 16GB RAM as standard.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongisde the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.