Honor 80 series launch is just a week away and the company has already started giving insights into its key specifications. A few days ago, Honor confirmed that the handset will be unveiled in China on November 23. Later, they revealed details about the chipset and now they have shared the camera details for the Honor 80 series. The company shared a poster stating that the upcoming Honor 80 series will arrive with a 160-megapixel primary camera.

According to a previous leak by popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the camera system on Honor 80 series could be a custom edition of the Samsung ISOCELL HPX 200-megapixel camera. However, Honor has now confirmed, via a Weibo post, that the new series will feature a 160-megapixel main rear camera. It is possible that this is a custom version of the Samsung ISOCELL sensor.

Additionally, the Honor 80 series launch poster also suggests that the device will arrive with dual front-facing cameras, positioned centrally in a pill-shaped cutout. It looks similar to the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.

In another poster, shared once again on Weibo, Honor has also confirmed that the Honor 80 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 782G SoC, whereas the Honor 80 Pro will get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Honor 80 series specifications (rumoured)

The Honor 80 series will reportedly have up to four models: Honor 80 SE, Honor 80, the Honor 80 Pro, and the Honor 80 Pro+. While the company has already shared that the Honor 80 standard model and the Pro variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, respectively, the SE model may be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

As per previous reports, the Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 Pro+ are speculated to ship with 66W and 100W fast charging support, respectively. All the 3 handsets are said to run on the Android 13 OS with the latest Magic UI 7.0 on top.

In addition to the Honor 80 series, the Chinese smartphone company will also unveil the Honor Magic Vs, the company's second foldable smartphone at the November 23 launch event.

