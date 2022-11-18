Technology News
Honor 80 Series Key Specifications Confirmed, to Get 160-Megapixel Rear Camera: All Details

Honor 80 and Honor 80 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, respectively.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 18 November 2022 11:19 IST
Honor 80 Series Key Specifications Confirmed, to Get 160-Megapixel Rear Camera: All Details

onor 80 series design and camera specifications revealed by the company

Highlights
  • Honor 80 series confirmed to launch on November 23
  • The Pro variant will come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Honor 80 will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G SoC

Honor 80 series launch is just a week away and the company has already started giving insights into its key specifications. A few days ago, Honor confirmed that the handset will be unveiled in China on November 23. Later, they revealed details about the chipset and now they have shared the camera details for the Honor 80 series. The company shared a poster stating that the upcoming Honor 80 series will arrive with a 160-megapixel primary camera.

According to a previous leak by popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the camera system on Honor 80 series could be a custom edition of the Samsung ISOCELL HPX 200-megapixel camera. However, Honor has now confirmed, via a Weibo post, that the new series will feature a 160-megapixel main rear camera. It is possible that this is a custom version of the Samsung ISOCELL sensor.

Additionally, the Honor 80 series launch poster also suggests that the device will arrive with dual front-facing cameras, positioned centrally in a pill-shaped cutout. It looks similar to the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.

In another poster, shared once again on Weibo, Honor has also confirmed that the Honor 80 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 782G SoC, whereas the Honor 80 Pro will get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Honor 80 series specifications (rumoured)

The Honor 80 series will reportedly have up to four models: Honor 80 SE, Honor 80, the Honor 80 Pro, and the Honor 80 Pro+. While the company has already shared that the Honor 80 standard model and the Pro variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 782G and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, respectively, the SE model may be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

As per previous reports, the Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 Pro+ are speculated to ship with 66W and 100W fast charging support, respectively. All the 3 handsets are said to run on the Android 13 OS with the latest Magic UI 7.0 on top.

In addition to the Honor 80 series, the Chinese smartphone company will also unveil the Honor Magic Vs, the company's second foldable smartphone at the November 23 launch event.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Honor, Honor 80, Honor 80 specifications, Honor 80 Pro, Honor 80 Pro specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Honor 80 Series Key Specifications Confirmed, to Get 160-Megapixel Rear Camera: All Details
