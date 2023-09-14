Technology News

Bitcoin Price Continues to Rise Alongside Ether and Most Cryptocurrencies: Details

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,560 (roughly Rs. 21.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 September 2023 11:39 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

The crypto market valuation as of September 14 stands at $1.04 trillion

Highlights
  • Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu recorded minor price hikes
  • All stablecoins saw a small but notable increase in value
  • Betting token Augur price dropped on Thursday

Bitcoin price continued to rise slightly on Thursday as the world's most widely used cryptocurrency saw its value increase for the second day in a row. Up by 1.57 percent, Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,560 (roughly Rs. 21.7 lakh). Over the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin has risen substantially by $623 (roughly Rs. 51,674). The rise in values of Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies could be related to the news of collapsed exchange FTX receiving legal approval from a US court to sell crypto tokens worth billions of dollars to raise money to pay back creditors who suffered the brunt of FTX's collapse.

Ether joined Bitcoin and recorded a price hike on Thursday. At the time of writing, the value of ETH stood at $1,620 (roughly Rs. 1.34 lakh) — a 2.06 percent increase over Wednesday's price. The overall crypto market cap fell by 1.22 percent in the last 24 hours to $1.04 trillion (roughly Rs. 86,26,987 crore), according to CoinMarketCap.

“The bankrupt FTX exchange has received court approval to liquidate its crypto assets, valued at over $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 28,200 crore). Judge John Dorsey's decision allows FTX to proceed with selling, staking, and hedging its holdings. While there's some anticipation of additional selling pressure due to FTX's activities, experts believe this is already considered in current market prices. Importantly, a significant portion of FTX's assets is in Solana, but most of it is staked and unavailable for sale, mitigating concerns,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Altcoins that saw their prices increase included Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana.

These weren't the only altcoins that recorded increases in value on Thursday. Polkadot, Polygon, Litcoin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, and Avalanche also rose in value alongside the most valuable cryptocurrency.

“BTC's price action in the last 24 hours also withstood the US inflation data, which showed its highest one-month increase since June 2022. The data was higher than the expected 3.2 percent, at 3.7 percent. Bitcoin maximalists have long identified BTC as an inflation hedge. It would be interesting to see if BTC continues to hold the current price level. The support level to watch is $24,500 (roughly Rs. 20.3 lakh),” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

A few cryptocurrencies did see their prices fall, including Leo, Bitcoin SV, Spell Token, and Augur.

“Bitcoin buyers are waiting for a price hike to sell their tokens on the higher side. The price of the token appears to be steady. Nasdaq's willingness to register a spot Bitcoin ETF perks the sentiment of the market. Meanwhile, Ethereum's possible liquidity crunch goes hand in hand with its volatility indicator. There however, seems to be an increase in interest among users in buying the token,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Starfield Is Getting Nvidia DLSS Support, FOV Slider, and More in Future Updates
Arm Secures $54.5 Billion Valuation in Year's Biggest IPO With Apple, Nvidia, Samsung as Investors

