Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Tipped to Feature 200 Megapixel Periscope Camera, 1.5K Display, More

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 1.5K Display, More

The phone is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024 15:39 IST
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 1.5K Display, More

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will launch as a successor to Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR (above)

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design tippe to get triple rear cameras
  • Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design may get a 5,850mAh battery
  • It will launch in China soon
Advertisement

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will join the Honor Magic 7 series soon. As we await the formal launch of the handset, its key specifications have surfaced online. The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will launch as a successor to the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR.

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Details Leaked

As per a report by GizmoChina, Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared alleged specifications of the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design on Weibo. According to the report, it will come with a 6.8-inch LTPO display with a quad-curved design, 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50K main sensor with a 1/1.3-inch variable aperture and OIS support. The camera unit could also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 200-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto lens with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and OIS support.

For selfies and video chats, the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel AON (Always-On) sensor and ToF 3D depth camera for facial recognition. It could run on Magic OS 9-based Android 15. It is said to support 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

As per past rumours, the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will have a 5,850mAh battery and IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It is expected to offer dual satellite connectivity and pack up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is confirmed to debut soon in China as a third entrant in the company's Magic 7 series. The Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC were launched in the Chinese market last month. They feature triple rear camera units and 50-megapixel front cameras. They have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and support 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design, Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Specifications, Honor, Honor Magic 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Reliance Jio True 5G Network Extends Battery Life by Up to 40 Percent, Claims Official
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Which is Better?
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 1.5K Display, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  2. Jio's 5G Network Can Extend Battery Life by 40 Percent, Claims Official
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Officially Confirmed
  4. Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Vivo Y18t Budget Smartphone Launched in India at This Price
  6. iPhone 17 Air Might Not Be as Thick as Apple Planned, Tipster Claims
  7. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 3 Brings Major Change to Video Playback on iPhone
  8. Asus ROG Phone 9 Spotted on Geekbench ML Ahead of November 19 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased
  2. Apple Supplier Goertek to Be NPI Supplier for Two New Products Expected to Arrive in 2026: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Oppo Pad 3 Specifications Tipped; Said to Get 144Hz Display, Dimensity SoC, SuperVOOC Charging, More
  4. Gigabyte 27-Inch Gaming Monitor With QHD Resolution, 180Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  5. CERN's BASE-STEP Successfully Transports Protons, Paving Way for Antimatter Transport
  6. Baidu's New AI Text-to-Image Generator I-RAG and No-Code Platform Miaoda Reportedly Announced
  7. Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 1.5K Display, More
  8. Reliance Jio True 5G Network Extends Battery Life by Up to 40 Percent, Claims Official
  9. Stellar Blade to Get Nier: Automata DLC, Photo Mode and More in New Update This Month
  10. NASA’s Chandra Telescope Observes Mysterious 'Knots' Blasting from Nearby Black Hole Jets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »