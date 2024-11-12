Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will join the Honor Magic 7 series soon. As we await the formal launch of the handset, its key specifications have surfaced online. The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will launch as a successor to the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR.

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Details Leaked

As per a report by GizmoChina, Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared alleged specifications of the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design on Weibo. According to the report, it will come with a 6.8-inch LTPO display with a quad-curved design, 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50K main sensor with a 1/1.3-inch variable aperture and OIS support. The camera unit could also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 200-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto lens with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and OIS support.

For selfies and video chats, the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel AON (Always-On) sensor and ToF 3D depth camera for facial recognition. It could run on Magic OS 9-based Android 15. It is said to support 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

As per past rumours, the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will have a 5,850mAh battery and IP68/IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It is expected to offer dual satellite connectivity and pack up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is confirmed to debut soon in China as a third entrant in the company's Magic 7 series. The Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC were launched in the Chinese market last month. They feature triple rear camera units and 50-megapixel front cameras. They have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and support 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

