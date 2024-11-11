Honor 300 Pro will likely be launched alongside the vanilla Honor 300 soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has not yet confirmed the launch date, but some details of the lineup have been leaked online. The Honor 300 series is said to come with a 1.5K resolution display and 100W fast charging support. The Honor 300 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Honor 300 Pro and Honor 300 are anticipated to come with upgrades over the Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200, respectively.

Honor 300 Series Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted alleged details of the Honor 300 series on Weibo. As per the leak, the upcoming lineup will feature 1.5K OLED screens, which is a nice improvement compared to the full HD+ screens in the previous models. They could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The tipster has not explicitly stated which model will use this chipset but the Pro model is expected to carry it. To recall, the Honor 200 has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood, while the Honor 200 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Like its predecessors, the Honor 300 series is tipped to offer 100W wired charging and wireless charging support. The Pro variant could pack a 50-megapixel periscope sensor as well. The tipster says the presence of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner has not been confirmed yet.

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro were unveiled in China in May this year. They were launched in India in July with an initial price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the Honor 200 and Rs. 57,999 for the Honor 200 Pro.

They boast 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. They run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0. They are armed with a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The Honor 200 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display, while the Honor 200 Pro features a slightly larger 6.78-inch screen. The vanilla model runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

