Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 300 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50 Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Honor 300 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Honor 300 series is tipped to support 100W wired charging and wireless charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 11:42 IST
Honor 300 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Honor 200 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor 200 series smartphones were introduced in July in India
  • Honor 200 has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood
  • They could feature 1.5K OLED screens
Advertisement

Honor 300 Pro will likely be launched alongside the vanilla Honor 300 soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has not yet confirmed the launch date, but some details of the lineup have been leaked online. The Honor 300 series is said to come with a 1.5K resolution display and 100W fast charging support. The Honor 300 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Honor 300 Pro and Honor 300 are anticipated to come with upgrades over the Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200, respectively.

Honor 300 Series Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted alleged details of the Honor 300 series on Weibo. As per the leak, the upcoming lineup will feature 1.5K OLED screens, which is a nice improvement compared to the full HD+ screens in the previous models. They could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The tipster has not explicitly stated which model will use this chipset but the Pro model is expected to carry it. To recall, the Honor 200 has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood, while the Honor 200 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Like its predecessors, the Honor 300 series is tipped to offer 100W wired charging and wireless charging support. The Pro variant could pack a 50-megapixel periscope sensor as well. The tipster says the presence of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner has not been confirmed yet.

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro were unveiled in China in May this year. They were launched in India in July with an initial price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the Honor 200 and Rs. 57,999 for the Honor 200 Pro.

They boast 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. They run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0. They are armed with a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The Honor 200 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display, while the Honor 200 Pro features a slightly larger 6.78-inch screen. The vanilla model runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 200

Honor 200

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive and sleek design
  • Vibrant 120Hz OLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Capable cameras, especially portraits
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No IP rating
  • The ultra-wide sensor is mediocre
Read detailed Honor 200 review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Honor 200 Pro

Honor 200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Capable cameras, especially portraits
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Expensive
Read detailed Honor 200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300, Honor 300 Series, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline Tipped Again; Key Features Surface Online
Zomato’s New Food Rescue Feature Lets Users Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
Honor 300 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato's New Feature Lets You Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  2. Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline Tipped Again; Key Features Surface Online
  3. Honor 300 Series Details Leaked; Pro Model May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  4. Instagram Confirms It Will Not Refresh Your Feed When You Open App
  5. Sony WF-C510 Review
  6. iPhone 16 Plus Survives JerryRigEverything's Durability Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 300 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  2. Zomato’s New Food Rescue Feature Lets Users Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  3. Oppo Find N5 Launch Timeline Tipped Again; Key Features Surface Online
  4. iPhone 16 Plus Survives Durability Test, Shows Better Scratch Resistance Compared to Other Phones
  5. Instagram Gets Rid of ‘Annoying’ Automatic Feed Refreshing When App is Opened
  6. TSMC to Suspend Production of Advanced AI Chips for China From November 11: Report
  7. Apple's Automatic 'Inactivity Reboot' iPhone Feature Could Impact Thieves, Law Enforcement
  8. Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Pixel 11 With Tensor G6 Chip to Offer Improved Thermal Performance to Reduce Returns: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Tweaked Design and Four Colour Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »