Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated Launch in July

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly be 1.1mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when unfolded.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2025 15:51 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (pictured) has a thickness of 5.6mm when unfolded

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch in mid-July
  • The foldable phone is said to have a slimmer body when unfolded
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to sport a wider cover display
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch in the coming months, and design renders of the purported successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 model have surfaced online. This year, Samsung is expected to introduce a book-style foldable with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, along with an upgraded outer camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also expected to run on One UI 7 out-of-the-box, and could sport a much slimmer body than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Design (Leaked)

Tipster Steve H. Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) collaborated with Android Headlines to leak multiple computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to launch in global markets in mid-July, in a single black colourway. The device appears to be much slimmer, and might hold its own against the Oppo Find N5, which was recently launched in China and global markets.

The handset will reportedly measure 158.4×143.1×4.5mm when unfolded — that implies a 1.1mm reduction in thickness and a 11mm wider outer display, when compared with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is seen with three outer cameras, housed in a raised camera island that closely resembles the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 design renders (tap to expand)
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @Onleaks

 

The report states that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be equipped with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip that arrived last month with the Galaxy S25 series. However, the slightly less powerful variant of the chipset (with seven cores instead of the regular octa-core processor) might be used on the smartphone.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature a 200-megapixel outer camera, up from the 50-megapixel main camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. On the other hand, the 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephoto cameras on the upcoming foldable are said to remain unchanged from the company's current handset. It is also expected to feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera on the inner screen.

Unlike the new Snapdragon chipset and primary outer camera, Samsung is expected to use the same 4,400mAh battery from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on the upcoming foldable phone. This could be due to the anticipated reduction in thickness of the Galaxy Fold 7.

If the company's previous launch timelines are any indication, the Samsung Galaxyy Z Fold 7 could be launched in India in July. The publication states that the handset is likely to launch in mid-July, and we can expect more details of the handset to surface online in the coming weeks and months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Samsung
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
