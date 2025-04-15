Honor GT was launched in China in December last year. Now, Honor appears to be gearing up to unveil the Honor GT Pro as a premium gaming smartphone. The launch date of the phone is still under wraps, but an Honor executive has teased the design and specifications of the Honor GT Pro. He revealed that the upcoming Honor GT Pro will be positioned above the standard version. It is confirmed to come with a 144Hz refresh rate display and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Honor GT series product manager Charlie Du posted official renders and specifications of the Honor GT Pro on Weibo. He said that the upcoming Pro variant will be a 'powerful flagship' and will be positioned two levels higher than the Honor GT (translated). This suggests that the new model will cost more than the Honor GT.

The images shared by the executive show the Honor GT Pro with a flat display and a centrally located hole punch cutout. It will include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Honor GT Pro is teased to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. Like the standard model, the upcoming phone will have an Oasis polarised eye protection gaming screen. The handset will use rhino glass and a metal middle frame. It is confirmed to carry 1216 symmetrical dual speakers like the Honor Magic 7 series. It will offer dual-band GPS and triple-band Beidou.

The Honor GT Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Honor GT Price, Specifications

Honor GT was launched in December 2024 in China at a starting price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Honor GT runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,664 pixels) AMOLED display with a PWM value of 3,840Hz and a peak brightness level of 1,200nits. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and has an IP65-rated build for dust and splash resistance. Honor has packed a 5,300mAh battery on the Honor GT, supporting 100W fast charging.