iQoo Neo 9 Series Could Feature a Sony IMX920 Sensor; Tipped to Launch in Q1 2024

iQoo Neo 9 series is likely to include a base and a Pro model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 November 2023 11:58 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Series Could Feature a Sony IMX920 Sensor; Tipped to Launch in Q1 2024

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 8 series (pictured) was introduced earlier this year in May

  • iQoo Neo 9 series is expected to succeed the iQoo Neo 8
  • The lineup is likely to carry upgrades over preceding models
  • The iQoo Neo 9 series could launch with a a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
iQoo Neo 9 series is expected to be unveiled in China soon. The lineup is likely to include a base and pro model. It is said to succeed the iQoo Neo 8 series that launched with an iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro model. The purported Neo 9 series has not yet been confirmed by the company but is likely to arrive with considerable upgrades over its preceding models. Now, a tipster has suggested the camera details of what is speculated to be the iQoo Neo 9 models.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that an upcoming iQoo smartphone will carry a 1.49-inch Sony IMX920 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. He did not specify the name of this model in the leak. Considering the product launch cycle of the company, it is speculated to be one of the iQoo Neo 9 models.

Meanwhile, recent report from GSMChina suggested that the iQoo Neo 9 series could be released within the first quarter of 2024. The base iQoo Neo 9 is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is likely to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The handsets are said to come equipped with large, high-quality AMOLED screens and offer high-speed charging support. They are expected to run on Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14 or OriginOS 4 varying by region. The base model was spotted on the IMEI database with the model number V2338A, while the high-end option was listed with the model number V2339A, according to the report.

Notably, iQoo recently launched its flagship iQoo 12 series. It came with two models - iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro. The iQoo 12 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the iQoo 12 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for its 16GB + 256GB option.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 series, iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9 series launch, iQoo Neo 9 series specifications, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Humane AI Pin With GPT-4-Powered AI Features, Built-In Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Spikes to See More Profits, Small Losses Hit Ripple, Dogecoin
iQoo Neo 9 Series Could Feature a Sony IMX920 Sensor; Tipped to Launch in Q1 2024
Comment
 
 

