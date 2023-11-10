iQoo Neo 9 series is expected to be unveiled in China soon. The lineup is likely to include a base and pro model. It is said to succeed the iQoo Neo 8 series that launched with an iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro model. The purported Neo 9 series has not yet been confirmed by the company but is likely to arrive with considerable upgrades over its preceding models. Now, a tipster has suggested the camera details of what is speculated to be the iQoo Neo 9 models.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that an upcoming iQoo smartphone will carry a 1.49-inch Sony IMX920 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. He did not specify the name of this model in the leak. Considering the product launch cycle of the company, it is speculated to be one of the iQoo Neo 9 models.

Meanwhile, recent report from GSMChina suggested that the iQoo Neo 9 series could be released within the first quarter of 2024. The base iQoo Neo 9 is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is likely to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The handsets are said to come equipped with large, high-quality AMOLED screens and offer high-speed charging support. They are expected to run on Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14 or OriginOS 4 varying by region. The base model was spotted on the IMEI database with the model number V2338A, while the high-end option was listed with the model number V2339A, according to the report.

Notably, iQoo recently launched its flagship iQoo 12 series. It came with two models - iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro. The iQoo 12 starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the iQoo 12 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for its 16GB + 256GB option.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.