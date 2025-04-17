Honor GT Pro will launch in China next week. The Chinese smartphone brand, through its Weibo handle, announced the launch date of its new GT series smartphone. It will be unveiled alongside the new Honor Tablet GT. The company has also shared official images revealing the design and colour options of the Honor GT Pro. It is teased to come in three colour options. The Honor GT Pro is confirmed to feature 144Hz refresh rate display and a metal middle frame. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Honor GT Pro Gets a Launch Date

The Honor GT Pro will be unveiled in China on April 23. The launch event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The handset will be launched alongside the Honor Tablet GT.

Honor has started accepting pre-reservations for the GT Pro through its official store in China. The listing shows three colour options — Burning Speed Gold, Ice Crystal, and Phantom Black (translated from Chinese). The official renders show the phone with a square rear camera module housing four camera sensors, an LED flash unit, and GT branding. It has a flat display and a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

The Honor GT Pro is confirmed to be positioned above the Honor GT in the market. It will have a 144Hz refresh rate display, 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. It is teased to pack an Oasis polarised eye protection gaming screen with rhino glass protection. The handset will have a metal middle frame, and will include dual speakers.

Honor GT Pro is rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It is speculated to feature a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a 50-megapixel main camera. The battery capacity of the phone is likely to be more than 6,000mAh with support for 100W wired charging.

Honor GT Price, Specifications

The upcoming Honor GT Pro will debut as a higher sibling of the standard Honor GT, which was announced in December last year in China at a starting price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The GT has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,664 pixels) AMOLED display and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and packs a 5,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.