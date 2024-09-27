Technology News
Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone

The purported Honor X9c is speculated to build upon the features of Honor X9b which launched in India in February.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 19:00 IST
Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone

Photo Credit: Honor Malaysia

Honor's upcoming purported smartphone may be dubbed X9c

  • Honor teases the launch of its "toughest" smartphone in Malaysia
  • The handset is speculated to be a successor to Honor X9b
  • It may come with Honor X9c as its moniker
Honor teased the launch of an upcoming smartphone in Malaysia. The purported handset has been dubbed as its “toughest”, hinting that a potential successor to the Honor X9b could be on the cards. While details about the device were not revealed, the Chinese smartphone maker teased the letter ‘C' which could be part of its moniker. Notably, Honor X9b launched in India in February, equipped with an Ultra-Bounce Anti Drop display technology that was designed to absorb up to 1.2 times drop impact.

Honor X9c Launch Teased

According to Honor Malaysia, its purported “toughest” smartphone will be initially available via the Beta Experiencer Program. The handset may be dubbed Honor X9c, as teased by the company. Notably, this is the first-ever mention of the smartphone from the company.

While its launch has been teased, no specifications of the smartphone have been revealed as of now. It is speculated to build upon the features of Honor X9b.

Honor X9b Specifications

Honor X9b comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,200x2,652 pixels. It gets an Ultra-Bounce Anti Drop display which is claimed to have up to 1.5m drop resistance. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, it is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The handset also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The handset is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, it supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Honor X9b comes with an IP53 rating against dust and water ingress. It is available in two colourways: Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP53-rated design
  • Phone can survive drops
  • Large battery with excellent standby
  • Bad
  • Weak overall camera performance
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No charger in the box
  • Limited software upgrade commitment
Read detailed Honor X9b review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone
