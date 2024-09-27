Honor X9c Could Launch Soon as Company Teases New 'Toughest' Smartphone

Honor teased the launch of an upcoming smartphone in Malaysia. The purported handset has been dubbed as its “toughest”, hinting that a potential successor to the Honor X9b could be on the cards. While details about the device were not revealed, the Chinese smartphone maker teased the letter ‘C' which could be part of its moniker. Notably, Honor X9b launched in India in February, equipped with an Ultra-Bounce Anti Drop display technology that was designed to absorb up to 1.2 times drop impact.

Honor X9c Launch Teased

According to Honor Malaysia, its purported “toughest” smartphone will be initially available via the Beta Experiencer Program. The handset may be dubbed Honor X9c, as teased by the company. Notably, this is the first-ever mention of the smartphone from the company.

While its launch has been teased, no specifications of the smartphone have been revealed as of now. It is speculated to build upon the features of Honor X9b.

Honor X9b Specifications

Honor X9b comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,200x2,652 pixels. It gets an Ultra-Bounce Anti Drop display which is claimed to have up to 1.5m drop resistance. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, it is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The handset also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The handset is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, it supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Honor X9b comes with an IP53 rating against dust and water ingress. It is available in two colourways: Midnight Black and Sunrise Orange.