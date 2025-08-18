Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi 16 Series to Launch in China With 'Significant Changes' to Product Positioning

Xiaomi 16 lineup is expected to launch in September in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 August 2025 12:48 IST
Xiaomi 16 Series to Launch in China With 'Significant Changes' to Product Positioning

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 was released in China in October 2024

Highlights
  • Xiaomi's next flagship series could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset
  • Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini are tipped to come with 6.3-inch screen
  • Xiaomi 16 Pro could pack a 6.8-inch display
Advertisement

Xiaomi 16 series is expected to debut in China next month, as one of the first phones to feature a next-gen flagship Snapdragon chipset and the smartphone maker has revealed some details about the upcoming handsets. The company launched the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro in China in October 2024, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Xiaomi President Lu Weibing has hinted that the incoming lineup will feature major upgrades over the Xiaomi 15. Expected to launch in China by late September, the Xiaomi 16 series could be among the first to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. An 'Ultra' variant is also expected to join the lineup later this year.

After Xiaomi recently celebrated its 14th anniversary in China, Lu Weibing released a video looking back at some of the brand's previous flagship smartphones. At the end of the clip, the executive briefly mentioned the company's future plans and teased the upcoming Xiaomi 16 series. 

According to the executive, the next generation Xiaomi smartphone series will see 'significant changes' in both its overall identity, product definition and market positioning. Although he didn't reveal the name or specific details, his remarks are widely seen as referring to the upcoming Xiaomi 16 lineup.

Xiaomi 16 Series: What We Know So Far

The Xiaomi 16 lineup is expected to launch in September in China, while the global release may take place a few months later or in early 2026. The lineup is likely to include the base Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro and a new Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini variant. They are rumoured to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which will be announced at Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit, which will take place next month.

The standard Xiaomi 16 and Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini are tipped to come with a 6.3-inch display, while the Xiaomi 16 Pro could pack a 6.8-inch display. The vanilla model and Xiaomi 16 Pro are said to house a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch main camera and a 50-megapixel front camera with a wide field-of-view and support for autofocus. The vanilla Xiaomi 16 is rumoured to feature a 7,000mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 15 series was launched in China in October last year. The Xiaomi 15 was released in the Indian market in March this year alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Series, Xiaomi 16 Pro, Xiaomi 15 Pro, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi, Lu Weibing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Will Reportedly Release on November 14, Skip Nintendo Switch 2 at Launch

Related Stories

Xiaomi 16 Series to Launch in China With 'Significant Changes' to Product Positioning
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Down? Thousands of Users Report Issues With Calls, Messages
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  3. Redmi 15 5G: India Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features & More
  4. Lava Play Ultra 5G to Launch in India on August 20 With These Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  6. iPhone 17e Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Grok Imagine Is Free for All Users Globally: How to Use It
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro May Come With a 6.27-inch Screen, 4,300mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition Launched in India: See Price
  10. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Listed by Retailers Days Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P4 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20
  2. iPhone 17 Production Reportedly Begins in India At Foxconn’s Bengaluru Facility
  3. Google Photos Said to Be Testing a Tinder-Style Swipe-Based Photo Deletion Feature
  4. Xiaomi Smart Home Screen Max 27 Launched With 9,700mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Camera
  5. Vivo Y500 China Launch, Design Teased Days After Company Unveils Vivo Y400 in India
  6. Honor X7c 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OpenAI Says GPT-5 Is Now ‘Warmer and Friendlier’ After Users Complained About Cold Treatment
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series Accessories Including 67W Power Adapter Reportedly Listed on Retailer Sites
  9. Airtel Down? Telecom Operator Responds as Thousands of Users Report Issues Making Calls, Sending Messages
  10. BSNL Launches e-SIM Service in Tamil Nadu Circle; Pan-India Expansion to Follow Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »