Honor 400 Smart 5G is likely to launch soon, and the handset has surfaced on a telecom operator's website. The design and key specifications of the Honor 400 Smart are also listed out on the site. The company launched the Honor 400 and 400 Pro in select global markets in May, and the Honor 400 Smart 5G is expected to be the next addition to the lineup. It will be equipped with a 6.77-inch display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, and a 6,500mAh battery.

Telecom operator Orange has listed the Honor 400 Smart 5G on its website, along with its specifications and images that reveal its design. The handset is seen in black and grey colourways with a square-shaped rear camera module. The handset has a hole punch cutout on the screen to house the selfie shooter.

Honor 400 Smart 5G

Photo Credit: Orange.es

Honor 400 Smart 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the Honor 400 Smart 5G has a 6.77-inch HD (720×1,610) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 700-nit peak brightness. It runs on Android 15 with Honor's Magic UI 9.0 on top. The brand could provide five years of security patches for the device.

The Honor 400 Smart 5G is listed with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The onboard RAM could support virtual expansion up to 4GB. On the rear, the handset has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The listing suggests a 6,500mAh battery on the Honor 400 Smart 5G with support for 35W wired charging. It measures 166.89×76.8x8.39mm and weighs 189g. As per the listing, it has IP64 certification and SGS-certified drop and crush resistance.

Honor is yet to announce its plans to launch the Honor 400 Smart 5G, but the recent retail listing indicates that the phone could make its debut in Europe soon.

The company unveiled the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro in select global markets in May with a starting price tag of GBP 399 (roughly Rs. 48,000). The vanilla Honor 400 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while the Honor 400 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. They have 200-megapixel rear camera units and feature 5,300mAh batteries with support for up to 100W wired charging.