Honor X9a is set to debut in Malaysia on January 4 next year. The Chinese tech giant has revealed that this smartphone will feature a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This upcoming Honor smartphone has now been listed on the company's Saudi Arabia site ahead of its official launch. This listing has seemingly revealed the complete specifications of the Honor X9a. The handset will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. However, its pricing information still remains under wraps.

Honor X9a specifications, features

This smartphone runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. The Honor X9a packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of cameras, the Honor X9a gets a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera. This smartphone also features a 5-megapixel ultra-wide and depth camera, along with a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the back. It also gets a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. Both of these camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos.

The Honor X9a measures 161.6x73.9x7.9mm and weighs about 175g, the company claims. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. It is a 5G (Nano-SIM) smartphone with support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1. For security, it comes with a face recognition feature and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

