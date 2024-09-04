Technology News
Huawei Mate XT Alleged Hands-on Image Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped

Huawei Mate XT is tipped to have a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 12:58 IST
Huawei Mate XT Alleged Hands-on Image Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei previous Mate phones have circular shaped rear camera module

  • Huawei is will hold a special launch event on September 10
  • Huawei has been teasing its tri-fold smartphone for a few weeks now
  • It appears to have a circular camera module
Huawei Mate XT is all set to go official in China next week. Huawei has been teasing its first tri-fold smartphone for a few weeks now but a new leak gives us an early glimpse of the phone's design. The newly leaked alleged hands-on image shows the side profile of the Huawei Mate XT. It appears to have a tablet-like build and a circular-shaped rear camera module. The leak also suggests the possible pricing of the Huawei Mate XT.

Huawei Mate XT Price, Design Leaked

Weibo user Whylab has shared an alleged hands-on image and pricing details of the Huawei Mate XT. As per the tipster, the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the triple-foldable phone is priced at CNY 16,888 (roughly Rs. 1,99,300) in the second-hand sales platform in China. Huawei is expected to launch other RAM and storage options for the phone.

weibo whylab mate xt huawei Huawei Mate XT

Huawei Mate XT alleged real-life photo
Photo Credit: Whylab/ Weibo

 

The renders obtained by the tipster are claimed to be the engineering prototype of the Huawei Mate XT. It shows the side profile of the handset in a folded state. It seems to have a thin primary screen. The camera setup is not fully visible in the renders, but it seems to have a circular rear camera module, just like previous Huawei Mate phones.

Huawei has scheduled a grand launch event for September 10 where it will reveal the Mate XT alongside a few other devices. Several HarmonyOS smart driving products like Luxeed R7 and a new smart car model are expected to go official at the same event.

The exact specifications of the Huawei Mate XT haven't been revealed yet but it is rumoured to come with a 10-inch inner screen. It is expected to carry two inward screens and an outward screen attached via a dual-hinge system. It could run on the Kirin 9 series chipset. It is tipped to offer several AI capabilities and features.

Huawei Mate XT, Huawei Mate XT Price, Huawei Mate XT Specifications, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
