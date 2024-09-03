Technology News
Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone Will Be Called ‘Mate XT’ in China: Expected Specifications

Alongside Mate XT, Huawei may also make announcements related to HarmonyOS smart driving products such as Luxeed R7 and a new smart car model.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 September 2024 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/Huawei

Huawei's tri-fold smartphone will launch as Mate XT on September 10

Highlights
  • Huawei confirms 'Mate XT' moniker for its first-ever tri-fold smartphone
  • It will launch in China on September 10 at 2:30 pm local time
  • The handset is reported to be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset
Huawei's tri-fold smartphone will launch in China soon. Its launch was recently teased by the company as well. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has also hinted at the expected specifications of this groundbreaking handset and its prototype was allegedly spotted in the hands of a notable company official. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the smartphone's moniker has been confirmed and it will be the latest entry into the Huawei Mate series of devices.

Huawei Mate XT Launch Date

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group confirmed that the company's first-ever tri-fold smartphone will be known as Huawei Mate XT. As per the official, it is the result of five years of “persistence and investment”, turning “science fiction into reality”.

Huawei Mate XT will be launched in China on September 10 at 2:30 pm local time (12:00pm IST) at the company's upcoming ceremony. Alongside the handset, the Chinese smartphone maker is also expected to make announcements related to HarmonyOS smart driving products.

Huawei Mate XT Specifications (Expected)

Huawei Mate XT has already been spotted in the public several times in the hands of Richard Yu. Being a tri-fold smartphone, it will reportedly have three distinct sections for the screen: two inward screens and an outward screen, joined together via a dual-hinge mechanism.

The inner screen is tipped to span 10 inches and there appears to be a hole-punch cutout for the front camera on the left-most screen. Meanwhile, the back of the Huawei Mate XT may sport a circular camera module with a ring design. Under the hood, it may be powered by a Kirin 9 series chipset which is also rumoured to power the purported Huawei Mate 70 series.

In terms of pricing, the Huawei tri-fold smartphone is reported to be one of the most expensive mass-market foldable handsets, topping the likes of even the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's top-most variant. It may command an exorbitant price, with reports speculating the production model cost to be around CNY 29,000 or $4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,35,000).

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
