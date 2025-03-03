Technology News
Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift 2.0, SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology at MWC 2025

The SolarEnergy-Reserving technology is claimed to help extend battery life using ambient light.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 March 2025 14:31 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram/Infinixid

Infinix Note 50 series will be unveiled in Indonesia

Highlights
  • Sunflower Wireless Charging Technology is inspired by heliotropic plants
  • The technology converts indoor and outdoor light into electricity
  • The prototype handset and case can store up to 2W power
Infinix Note 50 series will be launched in Indonesia today. The lineup will succeed the Infinix Note 40 handsets, which were unveiled in March 2024. Meanwhile, the company has introduced E-Color Shift 2.0 and SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The latter is said to use ambient light to extend battery life. Infinix first showcased its E-Color Shift technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The E-Color Shift 2.0 comes with AI-backed customisation support.

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift 2.0, SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology 

The E-Color Shift 2.0 continues to enable the phone's back panel to change and reflect vibrant colours without draining power. Infinix explains that the latest iteration of the technology allows AI-backed customisations "based on selected preferences and external stimuli."

According to the company, users can choose from six dynamic patterns and six colour palettes, with the possibility to get up to 30 unique combinations. Using "AI-powered modules," the back panel of a supported handset can change colours "based on factors like weather, wallpapers, and surroundings." The E-Color Shift 2.0 is claimed to offer improved colour depth and segmentation.

With SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology, Infinix claims to offer a sustainable and efficient way to extend battery life. It combines "advanced perovskite photovoltaic technology with intelligent AI algorithms," to harness and optimise light energy for more efficient charging in different environments.

The company says that the SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology converts indoor and outdoor light into electricity that is stored in a prototype phone case. The case then transfers power to the handset through "discreet contact points" and AI-backed algorithms that are said to "fine-tune power acquisition in real-time," allowing energy storage of up to 2W. The company added that the energy storage capacity can be improved in the future.

This "Sunflower" Wireless Charging is inspired by heliotropic plants and dynamically adjusts to indoor lighting conditions, the company claimed. The technology could be used in future wearables and digital devices for more sustainable power solutions. 

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Infinix, MWC 2025, MWC, E-Color Shift 2.0, SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology
