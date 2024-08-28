Infinix Hot 50 5G will launch in India next month. The company has announced the launch date of the handset in the country. Infinix has also revealed the design as well as the key features of the upcoming smartphone. The specifications of the upcoming Infinix Hot 50 5G were previously revealed by the firm. It was previously tipped to launch alongside other phones in the series including the Infinix Hot 50 4G, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+, and Hot 50i variants.

Infinix Hot 50 5G India Launch Date, Design

The Infinix Hot 50 5G will launch in India on September 5, according to a banner on an official microsite. The phone will measure 7.8mm (thickness) and is claimed to be the thinnest model in the segment. Although the company has not yet revealed the price range, an earlier teaser suggested that it will be a midrange offering.

Previously, the Infinix Hot 50 5G was teased to arrive in black and blue colour options. Teasers on the microsite have also shown the handset in a green colourway. Three box-like squares with rounded edges are placed within a vertical pill-shaped module to house the rear cameras. The display is shown to feature with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout and slim bezels.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Features

The Infinix Hot 50 5G display is claimed to support a "Wet Touch" feature that allows it to be accessed even when there are water droplets on the screen. The handset has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, according to the company. It also has a TÜV SÜD 60-month fluency certification.

The rear camera module of the Infinix Hot 50 5G appears with the inscriptions of "Aspherical Lens" and "f/1.8 aperture/25mm." The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and be offered in 4GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage support.