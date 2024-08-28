Apple is all set to host an event on September 9. The annual launch show with the tagline “It's Glowtime" is highly expected to reveal the iPhone 16 lineup alongside a new Apple Watch and a fresh pair of AirPods Pro. As we wait for the grand launch event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has sparked rumours that Apple may finally unveil the iPad mini 7 soon. Apple stores are said to be running low on stock of the current iPad mini. The iPad mini has not been updated since 2021.

Mark Gurman on X states that the current iPad mini 6 is running short at numerous Apple Stores and the brand internally considers the tablet as "constrained". This indicates that an upgrade of the tablet is likely to be around the corner.

Many Apple stores are low on stock of the iPad mini in several configs, while the device is considered “constrained” internally within Apple, I'm told. That *could* be a sign a new one is coming. It hasn't been updated since 2021. Wouldn't be surprised to see it updated for AI. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 26, 2024

The Apple analyst has not confirmed details about the iPad mini 7 but he asserts that it may come with Apple Intelligence support.

New iPad Mini Could Join iPhone 16 Series on September 9

Apple's iPhone launch events are also a stage for additional hardware updates. The company also announced the iPad mini 6 (Review) at its September event in 2021, alongside the iPhone 13 lineup, which is an indication that the upgraded mini 7 could arrive as soon as next month.

The iPad Mini 6 features an A15 Bionic processor and is priced at Rs. 64,900 for the Wi-Fi variant with 256GB storage. The seventh-generation iPad Mini is expected to come with Apple Intelligence features, which means the tablet will likely get a major processor upgrade from the A15 SoC of the previous-generation iPad Mini.