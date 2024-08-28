Technology News
iPad Mini 7 With Apple Intelligence May Launch Soon as Apple Stores Run Low on iPad Mini 6 Stock

iPad mini 7 is said to get hardware that can run Apple Intelligence.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 August 2024 14:54 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is gearing up to release new devices on September 9

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to bring a long pending update to iPad Mini soon
  • Apple's iPad mini hasn't been updated since 2021
  • Apple unveiled new iPad models in May
Apple is all set to host an event on September 9. The annual launch show with the tagline “It's Glowtime" is highly expected to reveal the iPhone 16 lineup alongside a new Apple Watch and a fresh pair of AirPods Pro. As we wait for the grand launch event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has sparked rumours that Apple may finally unveil the iPad mini 7 soon. Apple stores are said to be running low on stock of the current iPad mini. The iPad mini has not been updated since 2021.

Mark Gurman on X states that the current iPad mini 6 is running short at numerous Apple Stores and the brand internally considers the tablet as "constrained". This indicates that an upgrade of the tablet is likely to be around the corner.

The Apple analyst has not confirmed details about the iPad mini 7 but he asserts that it may come with Apple Intelligence support.

New iPad Mini Could Join iPhone 16 Series on September 9

Apple's iPhone launch events are also a stage for additional hardware updates. The company also announced the iPad mini 6 (Review) at its September event in 2021, alongside the iPhone 13 lineup, which is an indication that the upgraded mini 7 could arrive as soon as next month.

The iPad Mini 6 features an A15 Bionic processor and is priced at Rs. 64,900 for the Wi-Fi variant with 256GB storage. The seventh-generation iPad Mini is expected to come with Apple Intelligence features, which means the tablet will likely get a major processor upgrade from the A15 SoC of the previous-generation iPad Mini. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ISRO Chief S Somanath Expects Budget Requirement to Grow by Up to 30 Percent in Coming Years

